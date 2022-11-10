Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Jayda Cheaves Reveals She Slept With Lil Baby On Their First Date, Twitter Reacts
Social media users have been debating whether or not making a man wait for sex changes the end result of the relationship. Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby ended their on-again-off-again romantic relationship for good earlier this year, but as co-parents, it’s undeniable that they’ll remain a part of each other’s lives for the foreseeable future.
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Blasts Kanye West Over JAY-Z & Beyoncé Comments: ‘Yo Ass Batshit Crazy’
Kodak Black has called out Kanye West over his recent comments about JAY-Z and Beyoncé endorsing him for president. The Florida rapper took to Instagram Live on Thursday (October 20) to address Ye’s remarks in his controversial Drink Champs interview, where he said he’d be a shoo-in for the presidency if Hov and Bey supported him.
Complex
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
Did Takeoff Have a Wife or Kids?
Did Migos rapper Takeoff leave behind a wife or kids when he died? Here's what we know about the artist's relationships.
hiphop-n-more.com
Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie
Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
HipHopDX.com
Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers
Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
Complex
Who Is the Woman on Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album Cover?
Drake is no stranger to peculiar album artwork (just look at the Certified Lover Boy cover), but the imagery for his new collab album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, might be his most unique yet. The cover, shot by Houston-based photographer Paris Aden, features a close-up shot of a young woman grilling the camera with jewelry in her mouth and colorful eyelashes. Drake and 21 shared the image without any context, other than describing the image as the “front cover” of Her Loss. The shot immediately confused fans, with many asking who the mystery woman is and why she’s on the cover.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood
Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
musictimes.com
Takeoff Funeral, Memorial: Justin Bieber, Drake To Make Massive Move for The Migos Member
Justin Bieber will play at Takeoff's funeral service later this week at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. While there are no other confirmed performers, Drake has postponed his tour just to pay respect and attend the funeral. It is yet uncertain how the 28-year-old pop sensation will pay...
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Who Is ‘First Class’ Rapper Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Everything To Know About His Love Life
With the rise of TikTok and the new generation of stars who’ve made their name through social media, dating can get even messier. So, for a rapper like Jack Harlow, a love life in this modern era is like a boxing match of public bouts. The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky, native was born on March 13, […]
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Kim Kardashian Thinks Ray J’s Hangout With Kanye West Was Completely ‘Disrespectful’
Kim Kardashian was not pleased after news broke that two of her exes, Kanye West, 45, and Ray J, 41, reunited at Candace Owens’ film premiere in Nashville on Oct. 12. Both men were in attendance for the event when they came face-to-face for some red carpet snapshots. A few sources close to the SKIMS founder EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife how Kim felt about Ye & Ray’s recent run-in.
Katy Perry worries fans, sparks theories after her eyelid appears paralysed during concert
Justin Bieber tells fans half his face is paralysed due to rare virus. Katy Perry has fans doing a double-take after her eyelid appeared to get stuck during a recent concert in Las Vegas. The 38-year-old singer was filmed during a performance at her Las Vegas residency and seemingly suffered...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Mary J. Blige Brings All the Elements of Hip Hop and R&B in These Classic Tracks
'Good Morning Gorgeous' Tour: Queen Naija, Ella Mai and Mary J. Blige Gives Fans Life!. Concert-goers couldn't get enough of these ladies, who performed their fan-favorites with style!. Drake And 21 Savage Announce Collab Album ‘Her Loss’. In 2016, they released “Sneakin,” in 2020, “Knife Talk,” and in 2021,...
Khloe Kardashian Shares 1st Look At Newborn Son As True, 4, Holds Him In Halloween Costumes
Khloe Kardashian is finally giving fans a GLIMPSE of her son, who was born at the end of July 2022. On Oct. 30, Khloe took to Instagram to share some photos from her family’s pre-Halloween celebration, including an adorable shot of her daughter, True Thompson, 4, holding her baby brother. Although the baby’s face is turned away from the camera, this is the first time Khloe has publicly shared any image of her newborn. A second shot shows the little one’s foot, which is dressed in a Nike sneaker.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
