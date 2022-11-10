ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
PALM BEACH, FL
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
PALM CITY, FL
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WATCH: Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said someone brought a sea turtle hatchling to the Wabasso Bait & Tackle Shack. The store owner called the sheriff's office to access the turtle's health and release it back into the water. Video shows the sea turtle after it was released by deputies.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Couple rescued from boat during Hurricane Nicole

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Fort Pierce couple survived a frightening incident in the wee hours Thursday morning aboard their 52 foot boat during Hurricane Nicole. They say they owe their lives to the first responders who came to their rescue and saved them. David Snow, 64, of...
FORT PIERCE, FL
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Tracking weekend weather changes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — NIGHTTIME UPDATE. Some spotty showers and storms moving through parts of our area through late evening. Otherwise it's clear to partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog again possible in some areas. Morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is looking mostly sunny...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Programming changes due to Hurricane Nicole coverage

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are some programming changes to announce in light of our coverage of Hurricane Nicole. Survivor and the Amazing Race can be watched after the Late Late Show on Friday night. Here's the late-night schedule for CBS12:. 12:37 a.m.: The Late Late Show...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach County evacuation order lifted

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County evacuation order that was put in place ahead of Hurricane Nicole has been lifted. After proper assessment, major roads have been deemed clear, traffic signals are working, and county staff completed the initial damage assessment of county buildings, beaches, and the community overall.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Truck and equipment stolen from funeral home in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck and equipment were stolen from a funeral home in Okeechobee on Friday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the Buxton and Bass Funeral Home discovered his equipment and truck — a 2003 white F-550, 2020 Yellow and Green John Deere Excavator and a 2023 black trailer with a liftgate — was stolen from behind the business.
OKEECHOBEE, FL

