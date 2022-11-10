Read full article on original website
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
cbs12.com
'We definitely dodged a bullet,' residents and visitors react to Nicole
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Nicole brought coastal erosion and damage, notably to the beloved boardwalk on Ocean Drive and to the road itself but today, those here in Vero Beach relieved it wasn’t worse. A deck at Ocean Club in Vero Beach gave way during the...
cbs12.com
Veterans Day events kick off around South Florida
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Veterans Day events are taking place across South Florida. The City of Boynton Beach Recreation and Parks Department hosted a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served. The ceremony took place at 11 a.m. at Tom Kaiser, USN, Boynton Beach Veterans Memorial Park.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Coastal homes collapse in central Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida's coastline took a beating from Hurricane Nicole. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said multiple homes in Wilbur-by-the-Sea collapsed. Others are teetering on the edge. The sheriff's office said the storm damaged at least 16 condo buildings. "It is like a bomb has gone...
cbs12.com
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
cbs12.com
Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said strong winds from Hurricane Nicole unearthed the remains of multiple bodies on Chastain Beach. Investigators say they believe the remains are from...
cbs12.com
Palm Tran resumes service following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Tran Connection and Go Glades will resume service after suspending service ahead of Hurricane Nicole. Starting at noon on Nov. 10, service will start back up. There may be some delays throughout the day. For real-time bus information and schedules, riders can...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach Island beach and park re-openings begin following Nicole
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on North Hutchinson Island as a Category 1, Palm Beach Island faired pretty well. Town officials say they were pleased with how little damage they saw and wasted no time starting cleanup efforts later Thursday morning after the storm passed.
cbs12.com
Car fire in Hobe Sound, flooding in Palm City
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said additional incidents happened throughout the night after Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida. See also: FPL: "We don't stop working until every last customer is restored" Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire inside a car...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County football games rescheduled following Hurricane Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — All FHSAA Football games in Palm Beach County will be moved to Monday Nov. 14 following Hurricane Nicole. Boca Raton vs. Monarch @ Coconut Creek HS (Broward) - 7:00pm. William T. Dwyer @ Blanche Ely (Broward) - 7:00pm. Winners from the Regional Quarterfinal...
cbs12.com
Dog rescued by Good Samaritans in the Indian River during Hurricane Nicole
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — While the worst of Nicole is behind for those living in Jensen Beach, it was certainly a tough night. The storm’s whipping winds Wednesday night caused the water to rise in high levels, partially collapsing roads along Indian River Drive and destroying docks.
cbs12.com
Crash with reported injuries in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were in a car crash on Wednesday in West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department said the incident happened on Belvedere Road and Parker Avenue. Two cars were involved. Photos show major damage to the front of one of...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Struggling sea turtle hatchling safely released into water
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A sea turtle hatchling was released back into the water by deputies after a concerned citizen found the hatchling. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said someone brought a sea turtle hatchling to the Wabasso Bait & Tackle Shack. The store owner called the sheriff's office to access the turtle's health and release it back into the water. Video shows the sea turtle after it was released by deputies.
cbs12.com
Skeletal remains, a noise complaint, and gas station stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories in photos from this week. Skeletal remains of 6 bodies unearthed by Hurricane Nicole in Martin County. After Hurricane Nicole ripped through South Florida's coastline, deputies made a 'bone-chilling' discovery on Hutchinson Island. The Martin County Sheriff's Office...
cbs12.com
Couple rescued from boat during Hurricane Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Fort Pierce couple survived a frightening incident in the wee hours Thursday morning aboard their 52 foot boat during Hurricane Nicole. They say they owe their lives to the first responders who came to their rescue and saved them. David Snow, 64, of...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County schools to reopen Friday
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — District operated schools in Palm Beach County are set to reopen on Friday, November 11th. Schools have been closed since Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Martin, Indian River, and St. Lucie counties will stay closed tomorrow in observance of Veterans...
cbs12.com
FPL: 'We are going to work around the clock,' power already restored to 280,000 customers
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL said it is quickly restoring power to those who lost it during Hurricane Nicole. At 2 p.m. Thursday, its president and CEO Eric Silagy said half of the company’s customers who were affected had their power restored by the morning. Also, two-thirds...
cbs12.com
Tracking weekend weather changes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — NIGHTTIME UPDATE. Some spotty showers and storms moving through parts of our area through late evening. Otherwise it's clear to partly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog again possible in some areas. Morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday is looking mostly sunny...
cbs12.com
Programming changes due to Hurricane Nicole coverage
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — There are some programming changes to announce in light of our coverage of Hurricane Nicole. Survivor and the Amazing Race can be watched after the Late Late Show on Friday night. Here's the late-night schedule for CBS12:. 12:37 a.m.: The Late Late Show...
cbs12.com
Palm Beach County evacuation order lifted
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County evacuation order that was put in place ahead of Hurricane Nicole has been lifted. After proper assessment, major roads have been deemed clear, traffic signals are working, and county staff completed the initial damage assessment of county buildings, beaches, and the community overall.
cbs12.com
Truck and equipment stolen from funeral home in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck and equipment were stolen from a funeral home in Okeechobee on Friday. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the owner of the Buxton and Bass Funeral Home discovered his equipment and truck — a 2003 white F-550, 2020 Yellow and Green John Deere Excavator and a 2023 black trailer with a liftgate — was stolen from behind the business.
