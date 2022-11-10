Read full article on original website
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?
It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And Two Second-Round Picks For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly offered two second-rounders and Russell Westbrook to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott.
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Open To Trading This Key Player?
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the Milwaukee Bucks made calls to teams about Grayson Allen.
How In The World Did Derrick Rose Do This?
Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose
Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee
Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
Bucks looking to trade controversial player?
Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
Lakers Reportedly Brought In A Former Bulls 1st-Round Pick For A Work Out
According to Shams Charania (appearing on The Rally on Bally Sports), the Los Angeles Lakers worked out Tony Snell and Joe Wieskamp.
Minnesota faces Cleveland, aims to stop 3-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland. Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents...
Jaylen Brown Rips Nike After Phil Knight’s Comments on Kyrie Irving
The Celtics star, who is vice president of the NBPA, criticized Nike’s decision on Twitter.
Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game
Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
BREAKING: LeBron James Injury Update
On Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave an injury update on LeBron James.
Bronny, Bryce James Wow Fans During High School's Dunk Contest
LeBron James’s sons put on a clinic in a recent high school basketball showcase.
The Minnesota Timberwolves Have Made A Roster Move
On Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves announced a roster move.
Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0...
LSU's Harold Perkins Jr has career game vs Arkansas; Brian Kelly invokes 'Jordan Flu Game' but there's a twist
LSU coach Brian Kelly told a story about Harold Perkins Jr. that may make fans feel quite old as he helped the Tigers beat Arkansas on Saturday.
Finau ties career low with 62 for early lead in Houston Open
HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big early lead in the Houston Open. Finau was at his best...
Kentucky's Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne. Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again,...
