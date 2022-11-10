ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Larry Brown Sports

Lakers have made big decision about Anthony Davis?

It appears Anthony Davis will survive his turn through the rumor wringer. In an extensive feature on the Los Angeles Lakers published on Thursday, Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported that the Lakers are not considering trading their eight-time All-Star big Davis. Haynes adds that Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, has not received calls from interested teams about Davis’ potential willingness to sign an extension with them either, indicating that trade talks have been a total non-starter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavericks Trade Features Derrick Rose

Life is about knowing your role. If you can’t identify it and succeed in it, you’re not going to get very far. The same applies to the NBA. Some get starring roles. They’re the focal point of what’s happening. Others find themselves in supporting roles. Just don’t make the mistake of minimizing their importance.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Minnesota faces Cleveland, aims to stop 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland. Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents...
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game

Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Finau ties career low with 62 for early lead in Houston Open

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau finished his opening round with a string of birdies and then took the momentum right into Friday, making 10 birdies to match his career low with an 8-under 62 to build a big early lead in the Houston Open. Finau was at his best...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Kentucky's Tshiebwe misses second game with knee injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last season’s consensus national player of the year, was sidelined a second consecutive game for the fourth-ranked Wildcats on Friday night against Duquesne. Though the 6-foot-9 Tshiebwe (right knee) and sophomore forward Daimion Collins (personal reasons) were out again,...
LEXINGTON, KY

