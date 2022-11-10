Man in critical condition after overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot early Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot in the 2300 block of Beckwith Drive around 12:40 a.m. They say an adult male was shot in the shoulder and leg while walking home from the liquor store. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say there are no witnesses to the shooting and no suspects.

