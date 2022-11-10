ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

French border checks in force over Italy's migrant policy

ROME — (AP) — Lines formed Sunday at Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships that shows no end in sight. The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the picturesque...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bomb rocks Istanbul; authorities say 6 dead, dozens wounded

ISTANBUL — (AP) — A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. Footage posted online showed ambulances, fire trucks and police at the scene on Istiklal Avenue, a popular...

