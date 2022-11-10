The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell responds to Paul Weller’s Robert Smith outburst

The Cure’s keyboardist Roger O’Donnell has responded to Paul Weller ’s diatribe against his bandmate Robert Smith .

Earlier this week, Paul Weller hit out at The Cure frontman in an interview, calling him a “fat c***” and suggested he would like to “slap him”.

Weller’s comments were made when an interviewer for the cover story of Record Collector suggested that a song from Noel Gallagher ’s forthcoming album sounds like “A Forest” by The Cure.

Weller didn’t seem to be too happy with this assertion, with the writer describing him as going into a state of “revulsion”.

"Really??!“ Weller said."I can’t f***ing stand them.”

“F***ing fat c***, with his lipstick and all that b*llocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he?" Weller said.

"He’s a f***ing kn*b end," he continued. "I don’t like him. There you go. There’s someone I would work with. I’d f***ing slap him, or something."

Smith’s team declined to comment when approached by The Independent. Weller’s representatives have also been contacted.

On Wednesday (9 November), The Cure’s keyboard player, Roger O’Donnell, shared his thoughts.

“I’ve always thought, as Spike Milligan said, people who live in glass houses should pull the blinds down before removing their trousers… Mr Weller?” he wrote on Twitter.

At the time of writing, Weller is yet to respond to the tweet.

It’s not known why such extreme comments were made by Weller, but it seems the bands might have an ongoing feud, despite both being discovered by the same A&R, Chris Parry.

Louder Sound noticed that in 2004, Smith told Rolling Stone that The Cure had used The Jam’s (Paul Weller’s former band) instruments while recording their debut.

“We used to sneak in at night and use their equipment,” Smith told Rolling Stone .

"We knew the bloke who was looking after it – to record our album. We just borrowed tape and stuff.”

In 1985, Smith also referenced Weller in an interview where he rejected the notion that punk was a political movement.

“Punk had nothing to do with social entertainment or politics,” he said.

“Even people that think they’re socially aware and then they’re [inaudible] like Paul Weller and stuff, it does no good at all because ultimately you’d have to be stupid to believe someone like Paul Weller,” he said.

“Similarly you’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like me,” he added.