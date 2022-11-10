Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scottsdale.org
Hall of Fame veteran is still serving fellow Americans
It takes six pages (single spaced, 12-point font) to list all of Scottsdale resident Bob Wiedower’s volunteer activities. All told, Wiedower figures he’s logged about 7,000 hours as a volunteer for various charitable organizations. He’s also retired after 18 years in the financial services industry and 22 years...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona veteran receives honorable discharge after decades-old error was corrected
PHOENIX - Nearly 50 years after serving during the Vietnam Conflict, a Phoenix area veteran is finally receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Silvestre Primous, now in his 70s, received his honorable discharge during a small ceremony held in Phoenix. The ceremony was filled with food and music, as well as family and friends.
scottsdale.org
Graham victorious, Carter and Vaules keep lead in SUSD race
Barry Graham appears to race won the Scottsdale City Council race, defeating Pamela Carter 58% to 42%, according to the latest unofficial results released Friday night by the Maricopa County Recorder's office. Meanwhile, Amy Carter and Robb Vaules lead the five-person race for two Scottsdale Unified Governing Board seats with...
scottsdale.org
4 SUSD board hopefuls in squeaker
Four of the five candidates for the two Scottsdale Unified Governing Board seats were in a squeaker of an election as votes continued to be counted. Following the last tabulation before the Progress’ print deadline, Amy Carney and Robb Vaules garnered 24% and 23% of the vote, respectively. But...
Wife and colleagues grieve beloved Phoenix restaurant worker found dead in canal
Mourning the loss of a loved one, friend and colleague. A beloved worker at a Valley barbecue staple was found dead in a Phoenix canal.
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
thepoloparty.com
NEWS: Records Set in Scottsdale As Most Attended Polo Event in America Reaches New Heights
The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Wraps Up Banner 2022 Event With a Polo Debut by Hockey Legend Shane Doan, Another Victory by Aspen Valley Polo Club and Soaring Numbers. Among the Fan Favorites at This Year’s Scottsdale Polo Party – The Riot House Polo DayClub, The Canine Couture by Lugari...
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
seniorresource.com
Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!
Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
ABC 15 News
2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley
PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
Phoenix New Times
Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day
If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
AZFamily
DPS troopers give special gift to father of fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety went above and beyond to honor the memory of a fallen Arizona sheriff’s deputy, and to give his father something he’ll never forget. Dep. Philip A. Rodriguez of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the line...
Flight departing Phoenix returns to Sky Harbor with mechanical issue
A flight departing from Sky Harbor Saturday morning returned to the airport after a possible mechanical issue.
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
This Is The Best Cupcake In All Of Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cupcakes in each state.
Arizona Capitol Times
Republicans inch closer on Saturday but still trail in key races
A Saturday night ballot update from Maricopa County helped Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh tighten their races, but the Republican candidates will need to secure greater shares of the remaining votes to win. Lake earned 51.8% and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs took 48.8%...
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Arizona
Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state.
Phoenix Fire Dept. to investigate ambulance denial claim
Phoenix Fire Department officials say they want to find and fix issues after multiple people told ABC15 they felt like they were denied ambulance service.
Comments / 0