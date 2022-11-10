ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

scottsdale.org

Hall of Fame veteran is still serving fellow Americans

It takes six pages (single spaced, 12-point font) to list all of Scottsdale resident Bob Wiedower’s volunteer activities. All told, Wiedower figures he’s logged about 7,000 hours as a volunteer for various charitable organizations. He’s also retired after 18 years in the financial services industry and 22 years...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona veteran receives honorable discharge after decades-old error was corrected

PHOENIX - Nearly 50 years after serving during the Vietnam Conflict, a Phoenix area veteran is finally receiving an honorable discharge from the Army. Silvestre Primous, now in his 70s, received his honorable discharge during a small ceremony held in Phoenix. The ceremony was filled with food and music, as well as family and friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Graham victorious, Carter and Vaules keep lead in SUSD race

Barry Graham appears to race won the Scottsdale City Council race, defeating Pamela Carter 58% to 42%, according to the latest unofficial results released Friday night by the Maricopa County Recorder's office. Meanwhile, Amy Carter and Robb Vaules lead the five-person race for two Scottsdale Unified Governing Board seats with...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

4 SUSD board hopefuls in squeaker

Four of the five candidates for the two Scottsdale Unified Governing Board seats were in a squeaker of an election as votes continued to be counted. Following the last tabulation before the Progress’ print deadline, Amy Carney and Robb Vaules garnered 24% and 23% of the vote, respectively. But...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Maricopa County gives AZ election updates

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
seniorresource.com

Retirement Communities Near Phoenix: Top Ten!

Thinking about retirement communities? Undoubtedly, you’ve already consulted Google for answers, but maybe you didn’t have any luck with your search. Good news! Senior Resource is here to help you with your quest. From condos to townhouses to gated communities, we’ve scoured Arizona for the best senior living options, so you don’t have to. Relax and check out our top 10 list of the highest-rated communities near Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

2022 Veterans Day deals around the Valley

PHOENIX — Veterans Day is this Friday! To celebrate U.S. Military veterans and thank them for their service, restaurants and retailers are offering free meals and discount deals. To make the most of the discounts and sales, remember to bring a valid military ID!. Denny’s. DEAL: Free Grand...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best of Phoenix: Best Breakfast, Brunch, And Coffee To Start Your Day

If you're a morning person, great. For the rest of us, a tall cup of coffee and a hearty plate of pancakes can really help get the morning moving. Across metro Phoenix, we are lucky to have a wide selection of wonderful ways to fill the early hours with food and drinks. Make a quick stop at a local favorite coffee drive-thru or enjoy a leisurely brunch at a number of excellent restaurants. We've got doughnuts, old-school diners, coffeehouses, and cafes galore. Here are the best places in metro Pheonix to start your day.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Republicans inch closer on Saturday but still trail in key races

A Saturday night ballot update from Maricopa County helped Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh tighten their races, but the Republican candidates will need to secure greater shares of the remaining votes to win. Lake earned 51.8% and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs took 48.8%...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

