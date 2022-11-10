Read full article on original website
Mitch McConnell re-elected Senate Republican leader as party awaits final House results – live
Kentucky senator, as expected, beats challenge from Rick Scott – follow all the latest news
Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate on an investigation panel on Tuesday grilled federal immigration officials about a bipartisan report that detailed how migrant women at an immigration detention center in Georgia underwent questionable gynecological procedures. The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Permanent Investigations released an 18-month bipartisan report that found migrant women who were […] The post Migrant women endured medical mistreatment at Georgia ICE facility, U.S. Senate report finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
