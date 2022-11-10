ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Trends

Get this 65-inch 4K TV for under $400 at Walmart today

Next up in TV deals, we’re looking at an offering from Walmart again — this time in the form of Hisense’s R6 Series, a model known for stuffing high-quality tech into an affordable frame. Right now you can get the Hisense 65-inch R6 Series 4K Smart TV for only $398, which is $100 down from its typical $498 price. As this is a Walmart deal, we aren’t sure when it will end, so consider buying now.
The Staten Island Advance

Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
OREGON STATE
Creative Bloq

Stunning 55-inch Samsung TV price hits record low

If you're looking for an upgrade to your home entertainment set up, then look no further than this stunning Samsung Frame TV deal. Best Buy have currently discounted the 55-inch smart TV by $500 (opens in new tab), taking it from $1,499.99 down to just $999.99. Samsung's Frame TV is...
TechRadar

Black Friday TV deals are available right now - here are the 13 best

Black Friday TV deals have landed early, and they don't disappoint. While most retailers reserve their best Black Friday deals for the holiday weekend, this year, the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart have launched early sales, and we've been most impressed with TV offers thanks to record-low prices on a range of displays. To help you find the best of the best, we've listed the top 13 Black Friday TV deals we've spotted so far.
People

Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals Just Landed at Amazon  — Up to 78% Off

Save big on iRobot, Shark, and more  Black Friday may be a few weeks away, but Amazon is already dropping early deals across categories. And if a vacuum cleaner is at the top of your wishlist, we've got good news. Amazon just launched a bunch of early Black Friday deals on all kinds of vacuums. Weeks ahead of the shopping holiday, you can save up to 78 percent on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, and upright vacuums. Even better, Shark, iRobot, Bissell, and other customer-favorite brands are on sale...
ZDNet

Black Friday monitor deal: 34-inch Samsung ultrawide display drops to $230

Monitors are one of those components that you can spend as much, or as little on as you want. While you generally get what you pay for, you should be paying for the right features, specs, and size for your specific needs. Are you an ultra-focused at-home worker that needs maximum screen real estate for complex projects? Maybe you just want a big, beautiful display for gaming, or media consumption.
Digital Trends

This Dell 2-in-1 laptop is $250 off in its (early) Black Friday sale

If you’re looking to score some Black Friday laptop deals, you can get started right now, as Dell has already started its discounted pricing. These Dell Black Friday deals give you a chance to beat the rush and grab a laptop while everything is still in stock. One of the first models to consider should be the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is seeing a $250 discount as part of Dell’s Black Friday deals. This brings the price of the super-capable 2-in-1 down to just $600 from its regular price of $850. Free shipping is included.
ZDNet

Amazon Echo Studio review: Is it really better than before?

If you had told me a year ago that I'd have an Echo Studio in my home, I would've cackled. Though we're a HomeKit family with a HomePod mini, I can't say I was ever against buying an Echo speaker. No, I welcomed Alexa into my home with the sole...

