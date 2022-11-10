Read full article on original website
Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Play v Aston Villa
Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo misses tonights game against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal squad
Cristiano Ronaldo may have struggled for first-team football at Manchester United this season but is in Portugal's 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The 37-year-old has played 16 times, including 10 starts, for United this season and scored three goals. "All the players called up come with the hunger...
SB Nation
Newcastle United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights
With just two points from our last four games, including back-to-back defeats, the expectations are rather low for this trip to St James’, even by trips to St James’ standards. Newcastle are hot, Chelsea are ice cold. But this is the last game before the World Cup and we’ve seen some unexpected results already this weekend, so perhaps we’ll get lucky.
SB Nation
Tottenham’s win over Leeds is a perfect encapsulation of their season thus far
Saturday’s match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United was not your typical Premier League match. With a final score of 4-3 that featured a game-tying goal in the 80th minute with the game-winning/go-ahead goal just two minutes later, you could say this match was pretty bonkers from start to finish. However, if you’re a Spurs or Leeds fan that has followed their respective teams all season, perhaps the match was just about the only way it could have possibly played out.
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
SB Nation
November 11th-13th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Great Goal For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Scott McTominay has completed the win for Manchester United against Aston Villa and you can watch the goal here.
World Cup 2022: Spain leave out De Gea and Thiago as Senegal select Mané
Spain have included Barcelona’s Ansu Fati but left out the Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcântara and the Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea from their World Cup squad. Fati, 20, made his international debut in 2020 at 17 and in his second game became the youngest player to score...
SB Nation
Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Aston Villa
Alejandro Garnacho's game in numbers v Aston Villa. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
Yardbarker
Carlo Nicolini says playing Thursday and Sunday is an advantage for Juventus
The normal perception is that Europa League football affects clubs campaigning to win domestic titles because they have to play on Thursday and Sunday. With that in mind, Juve’s bid to win the league this season could be derailed by their relegation to the competition. Several clubs in the...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
SB Nation
Eddie Howe named Premier League Manager of the Month for October
It is now official: Newcastle members have swept the field and won all awards handed by the Premier League for the month of October after Eddie Howe got named Manager of the Month earlier this week. Howe follows Miguel Almirón snatching the awards for Player of the Month and Goal...
Yardbarker
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa
The joy of a 3-1 victory over Manchester United, one that ended a 27 year drought, was quickly tempered by a frustrating performance in a 4-2 loss against the same Red Devils in League Cup action. Moving on to this week, the Villa square up against Brighton & Hove Albion. Over their last three matches, the seventh placed team in the table have bested Wolverhampton 3-2 at Molineux, took out Chelsea 4-1 at the Amex, and lost to Manchester City 3-1 at the Etihad. Top players to look out for include, but shouldn’t be limited to forward Leandro Trossard (7 goals and 2 assists on the season), midfielder Pascal Grob (5 goals and 2 assists), and midfielder Alexis MacAllister (4 assists).
BBC
Potter on Gallagher's 'nice story', Jorginho fitness and 'galvanised' Newcastle
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday. He is delighted for Conor Gallagher, who was selected in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad: "It’s a fantastic honour for him and it’s a nice story. He’s come through the club, been out on loan and worked really hard."
