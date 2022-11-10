Read full article on original website
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
TechTarget Falls Short of Target in Q3; Stock Plummets
TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) spiraled in morning trading on Thursday after the marketing services company reported mixed Q3 results. The company posted revenues of $77.4 million, up 11% year-over-year but fell short of Street estimates by $2.6 million. Earnings came in at $0.46 per share in the third quarter versus $0.32...
WELL Health Technologies Stock (TSE:WELL) Surges Following Record Q3-2022 Results
Today, WELL Health reported record Q3-2022 results along with guidance that was revised to the upside, sending the stock soaring. Combined with a Strong Buy rating from analysts, this stock is worth considering. WELL Health Technologies (TSE: WELL), a healthcare services provider, recently reported record Q3-2022 results that beat both...
ASML Soars on Business Update; Investor Day in Focus
After clocking double-digit gains yesterday, shares of semiconductor services provider ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) are rising in the pre-market session today as well after the company announced a slew of positives. Despite current macro challenges, ASML expects wafer demand and capacity to show robust growth in the long term. To meet...
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
Here’s Why Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock Surged over 30% Today
Matterport stock rallied in pre-market today on a narrower-than-feared quarterly loss in Q3 and record high revenue growth. American spatial data company Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) is surging over 30% in pre-market trading at the time of writing due to strong Q3 results. Matterport reported a third-quarter Fiscal 2022 adjusted loss of $0.09 per share, narrower than analysts’ expected loss of $0.13 per share.
PetIQ Soars on Q3 Beat
Shares of pet medication and wellness products provider PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are rising today on the back of the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter performance. Revenue declined marginally by 0.4% year-over-year to $209.7 million but came in ahead of expectations by ~$5.4 million. EPS at $0.15 too was better than analysts’ expectations by $0.09.
Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) Plunges Over 25% after Weak Guidance
Shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ: BRLT) plunged over 25% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.07, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $0.05 per share. In addition, sales increased by 17% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
AirSculpt Plummets After Failing to Carve Out a Profit in Q3
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) were in freefall in pre-market trading on Friday after the provider of body contouring procedures reported disappointing Q3 earnings. The company reported revenues of $38.9 million in Q3, up 12.2% year-over-year but still missed estimates by $5.1 million. AirSculpt’s loss came in at $0.13...
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
Nvidia price target lowered to $225 from $250 at Oppenheimer
Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer lowered the firm’s price target on Nvidia to $225 from $250 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares ahead of the Q3 results on November 16. The analyst sees a "soft setup" for the quarter given weakening enterprise spending, the digesting of gaming inventory and U.S.-China restrictions. He reduced estimates but believes the current headwinds are transitory.
Here’s Why Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) Stock Spiked
Doximity stock gains on strong Q2 performance. Its bottom line surpassed Street’s estimate. Shares of the online professional medical network Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) closed 9.7% higher on November 10, reflecting a broader market rally following the easing of inflation. Meanwhile, DOCS stock is up about 19% in the pre-market session on November 11, thanks to its solid Q2 performance.
IAC vs. SPT: One of These Social Media Stocks is Deeply Discounted
Social media has many players taking various angles on the industry, but not all of these business models are working. These alternative social media companies are as different as night and day — and in the opportunities and challenges facing them. Social media companies have long relied on advertising...
Is Algonquin Power Stock’s (TSE:AQN) 7.7% Dividend in Danger Following Q3 Earnings Plunge?
Algonquin Power & Utilities reported Q3 earnings that caused its stock to plunge. The earnings miss and lowered guidance may be a cause for concern for dividend investors. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) reported Q3-2022 earnings results earlier today that left investors unimpressed. While revenue beat expectations, earnings per share (EPS) missed estimates, and the company lowered its outlook for the rest of the year due to inflation and higher interest rates. Its guidance even implies that its dividend is not the safest. As a result, the stock finished down almost 20%. Please note that the following figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Does Shopify’s (NYSE:SHOP) Growth Make Up for Its Net Losses?
Shopify’s growth remains impressive, given it’s coming off last year’s inflated results. That said, the lack of sustainable profits continues to deteriorate shareholders’ value, making justifying buying the stock rather difficult. Do you recall how online shopping evolved during the pandemic? For those of us with...
Here’s Why NICE Stock (NASDAQ:NICE) Soared 20% Yesterday
NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) shares jumped over 20% yesterday following upbeat Q3 earnings. The company also raised its FY-2022 EPS guidance ahead of analysts’ expectations. Based in Israel, NICE Ltd. provides cloud and on-premises software solutions and services. A Snapshot of NICE’s Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per...
Inflation at 7.7%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate
Sometimes, a single new data point can break up the most complacent of outlooks. After 10 months of markets trending down, inflation rising, and the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates, it was only natural to assume that the rest of the year held more of the same. And then October’s inflation print broke that mold.
These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Energy Stocks Have Crushed the Market in 2022 — And They Can Go Even Higher
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’. Selling an absolutely necessary product,...
Here’s Why Sunrun and Other Solar Stocks are Rallying
Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) surged over 23% so far in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to California regulators releasing a new proposal to reform its rooftop solar subsidy. The new proposal is meant to optimize grid use and help California meet its climate goals and increase...
Here’s Why TG Therapeutics Shares (NASDAQ: TGTX) Surged Over 60%
Shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) gained over 60% in today’s session. This can be attributed to discussions between the company and the FDA about labeling for its multiple sclerosis therapy ublituximab. Although ublituximab has not been approved yet, this is likely a good sign that approval chances are...
