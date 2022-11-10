Effective: 2022-11-13 08:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-13 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .The forecast point at DeLand is forecast to remain relatively steady near 5.2 feet this week as rainfall from Nicole moves through the basin. Residents and interests along the river will continue to see Moderate flooding impacts through the foreseeable future. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM EST Sunday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:30 AM EST Sunday was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 5.2 feet. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri St Johns River Deland 4.0 5.2 Sun 7 am 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO