Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: early sales and what to expect on the big screens this year
The Black Friday 75-inch TV deals are already starting to appear so we're herding them up as they come in - as well as some info on what we can still expect
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
Buying a new TV this week? Buy this five-star Sony OLED with a huge discount
One of Sony's best OLED TVs from last year's range has a massive discount. But hurry, stocks won't last long...
ZDNet
The best early Black Friday deals happening right now
If you're wanting to skip the in-store shopping chaos of Black Friday this year, there's great news. Retailers all across the market will be offering discounts on major products throughout the shopping weekend online, saving you the time and energy of in-store shopping. Because there are still some groans and...
AOL Corp
The Best Early Black Friday Laptop Deals That Are Actually Worth Shopping
Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to shop for tech—and to snag a great laptop at a bargain price. Some of the best deals are here now so early shoppers won’t want to miss out. What you’ll typically find are laptops with high-end specs like fast processors and big, bright screens at steeper than usual discounts.
Early Black Friday deals at Costco: These are the top 10 items to buy right now, according to retail experts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Black Friday sales are starting earlier than ever this year, and many retailers -- including Costco -- are offering up some deep discounts during the month of November. So if your Christmas list includes hot tech products, like smartwatches and earbuds, or you need some top-selling toys and games, now is the time to snag a deal.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Early Black Deals on TVs 70 Inches and Larger
With football season—and holiday shopping—well underway, it might be time to add a jumbo-sized TV to your wish list. The good news is that we often see the biggest price drops on larger sets at this time of year, plus you’re no longer paying huge premiums for 70- or even 75-inch sets.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
AOL Corp
The best laptop deals as of Nov. 4: Save $600 on a Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop and more
UPDATE: Nov. 4, 2022, 12:20 p.m. EDT This list has been updated to reflect pricing and availability as of Nov. 4. BEST SAMSUNG DEAL: Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, a nice alternative to the similarly priced MacBook Pro — $909.99 $1,099.99 (save $190) BEST GAMING DEAL: Razer Blade 14 Gaming...
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15 with Intel Core i3-1115G4, 8/256 GB, HD touchscreen display is 61 percent off on Amazon
For those looking to get a good deal on an entry-range laptop with a touchscreen display, the 2022 Lenovo Ideapad 3 15 model currently on sale on Amazon is a good choice. However, the US$959 list price and the attractive price tag displayed after pushing the price down by 61 percent are placed next to a product that comes with a few compromises.
ZDNet
Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Score a Roomba for $290 -- over 55% off
This is the time of year when household budgets are stretched thin planning out holiday celebrations and gift giving. It's also the time of year when the deals really start to heat up as retailers fight for your hard earned dollars. As you attempt to wade through the sea of...
laptopmag.com
iPhone trade-in values increase — but iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more drop
IPhone trade-in values have changed, with the arrival of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro decreasing the value of the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even models all the way back to the iPhone 7 Plus. However, select iPhone models are now worth more. Spotted by 9to5Mac, a majority...
Nvidia RTX 4080 prices at Micro Center show custom cards reaching $1,599
In a nutshell: We're just five days away from the launch of the next Nvidia Lovelace entry, the RTX 4080. The card has an MSRP of $1,199, and now we're seeing if AIB partners are sticking close to this recommended price. Some of them are, but only for non-overclocked models; OC cards are priced as high as $1,549, which is almost the same MSRP as the RTX 4090.
Samsung's 8th-gen V-NAND is expected to support over 12 GB/s
Something to look forward to: As companies attempt to squeeze every last bit of speed possible out of PCIe 4.0 SSDs, they've begun to focus on the newest standard, PCIe 5.0. While some manufacturers have reported 10+ GB/s capable drives, Samsung has attempted to overthrow all of its competition with its 8th-generation V-NAND.
The Verge
The 2022 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is revisiting its best price at Best Buy
Even with just two weeks left until Black Friday, our post today proves that there’s always room for more deals. We’ve rolled out a pretty healthy spread of sales today, but there’s way more to show than what we’ve featured here. To make sure you don’t miss out, make sure to check out our early Black Friday deals pages, subscribe to our newsletter, and follow @VergeDeals on Twitter (it’s really us, we swear).
Digital Trends
Walmart has an LG OLED TV for less than $1,000 — save $600 today
An OLED TV will bring one of the highest-quality 4K pictures to your home theater, and with the Walmart Black Friday sale taking place right now, you can beat the crowds and still claim a Black Friday price on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. It’s currently available for just $997, which is a savings of more than $600, as the impressive 4K TV typically costs $1,600. Free shipping is included, and there’s an extended return window until January 31, 2023, making this one of the best Black Friday TV deals you’ll find.
Yahoo!
Black Friday has come early: Amazon's full-featured smartwatch is a killer deal at $55
If you've ever shopped for a smartwatch, you know those hefty price tags can leave you questioning just how "smart" a purchase they might be. So when faced with the Amazfit Bip U Pro, which is on sale for $55 (down from $70), you could understandably jump to the conclusion it must be cheap, feature-deprived junk. It's not. In fact, the Bip U Pro is a remarkably good smartwatch — not perfect, by any means, but capable enough for users who want the key amenities afforded by these devices: fitness tracking, phone notifications and so on. Check out all the Amazfit models on sale for early Black Friday here.
ETOnline.com
Samsung Black Friday 2022: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals on Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and More
The sheer amount of holiday sales this year can get overwhelming, so why not get your shopping out of the way early? Instead of waiting until after Thanksgiving to score Black Friday deals, you can start saving now thanks to Samsung's early access sale — exclusive to our readers today through November 17. By clicking on the links below, you can take advantage of exclusive deals on best-selling products such as Galaxy phones, tablets, accessories, and more.
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: Packaging, specifications and release dates leak for re-branded RTX 4080 12 GB
Only a few days have passed since @kopite7kimi claimed that NVIDIA planned to relaunch the RTX 4080 12 GB under a different name. To recap, while NVIDIA announced the RTX 4080 12 GB alongside the RTX 4080 16 GB and the RTX 4090, it pulled the 12 GB model before its release after recognising the confusion caused by creating two similarly named graphics cards with vastly different capabilities. Subsequently, @kopite7kimi asserted that NVIDIA had settled on renaming the RTX 4080 12 GB to ‘RTX 4070 Ti’, thereby providing a direct successor the RTX 3070 series.
