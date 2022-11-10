ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Stanzani leads Long Island University past Stonehill 34-28

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Freshman Luca Stanzani passed for 333 yards and three touchdowns and Long Island University held off Stonehill 34-28 on Saturday. Stanzani staked Long Island (3-7, 3-3 Northeast Conference) to a 14-0 lead after one quarter with a 21-yard touchdown toss to Tosin Oyekanmi and a 34-yard scoring strike to Owen Glascoe.
EASTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy