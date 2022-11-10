ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year’s best artificial Christmas trees and dazzling decorations

By NewsChain Lifestyle
 3 days ago
A thing of beauty and much celebrated source of joy, putting up the Christmas tree is one of our favourite festive pursuits.

And there are some wonderful artificial Christmas trees to choose from, not to mention the dozens of dazzling decorations to be found – whether you’re looking to shake it up with seasonal styling to suit a new colour scheme this year, or you’re just after a few little extras to spruce up your existing collection.

“Decorating the tree is one of our customers’ favourite Christmas moments,” says Lisa Cherry, John Lewis Christmas buyer. “To create the illusion of a bigger tree, start with larger baubles at the base and finish with smaller decorations at the top.

“Rewrite the rulebook by twisting two sets of different coloured lights together,” suggests Cherry. “Or use one of our statement neon lights for a modern touch.”

Style-up the ultimate winter wonderland with these top picks…

1. John Lewis Sugar Plum Cade Ice Cream Sunday Bauble, £10, John Lewis

Anyone with a sweet tooth or taste for the cute and kitsch will adore this ice-cream bauble.

2. 7ft Blue Snowy Spruce Christmas Tree, £129, Dunelm

With a snowy flocked finish (trending big time) and bluey green tips, this 7ft showstopper sets the tone for grand designs. Rope in all your little elves to lend a helping hand.

3. Norway Spruce – available in 4ft, 6ft and 7ft, from £19.99, The Range

Inspired by a traditional Norway Spruce, these bushy branchlets can become a Nordic delight overnight. Dress with rustic wooden decos and fairy lights to capture the magic.

4. Nordic Style Christmas Tree Skirt, currently £11.40 from £19, Dibor

Naturally, you’ll want a Nordic style skirt for the finishing touch – a must when there’s still Christmas gift wrapping to be done (and don’t forget a gonk to tuck under the tree).

5. Pine Cone & Berry Christmas Tree – available in 5ft, 6ft and 7ft, from £34.99, Christow

Ready when you are, this sophisticated spruce is pre-decorated, so all the hard work is done for you. With snowy white branches adorned with cones and berries in a classic teardrop shape, everything slots effortlessly together.

6. White Wicker Tree Skirt, £50, The White Company

Tailor-made for an all-white theme – think white garland, warm white LED lights, flowers and feathery bird clip-on decorations – this wicker skirt is designed to fit a 6ft and 7.5ft spruce tree.

7. Everlands Allison Pine 6ft Christmas Tree, £134, Next

Perfectly proportioned, if you’re in the mood for faux foliage that looks like the real deal, think about a gold colour scheme, glitzy hanging bows and a dash of drama to top this beautiful tree.

8. John Lewis Pre-Lit Snowy Spruce Christmas Tree, 7ft, £329, John Lewis

Put an end to the faff of stringing lights on a large tree with this pre-lit snowy beauty. Pre-lit with 400 pure white lights, it means you can spend far more time focusing on the fun bit – loading it up with crystal decos, candy canes and pearly, shimmering baubles.

9. 7ft Allison Misty Blue, £189, Dobbies

With glittery effect pine needles, this tree lends itself perfectly to a touch of nostalgia and a red and gold theme. You could even dig out some retro tinsel.

10. John Lewis Isla Diamond Frost Pre-lit Christmas Tree, 7ft, £329, John Lewis

With a glittering façade of fabulous frost, this tree features no less than 2,000-plus tips to jazz up with your treasure trove of trinkets and 490 pure white lights. Embellish with oversized paper stars – very of the moment.

11. Nordic Ice Light Up Scene Bauble Decoration, £3.50, (other items from a selection), B&M stores

Frosted woodland themes always lend a fairy-tale feel – what’s not to love?

12. Rochester Pre Lit Glittter Tipped Rose Gold Christmas Tree 6ft, £100, B&M

Blending fir green with romantic rose gold, this stunning glitter-tipped tree channels glamorous vibes. If your Christmas mantra is more is more, dress it with rose gold baubles, velvet flowers and dusky pink ferns… then toast your pièce de résistance with a glass of pink prosecco!

