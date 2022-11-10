Read full article on original website
Related
GOP senator blames Trump Republicans for ‘underperforming expectations’
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Sunday pinned the blame for midterm losses on Republican candidates aligned with former President Trump, saying the GOP needs to “explain to the American people where we think the party should go” in the future. Cassidy told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck...
Trump Org is battling prosecutors over 3 little words that could swing the New York tax-fraud trial
Hint: The 3 little words are not "I love you." Instead, it's a legal phrase that could decide who wins the ongoing Trump Organization tax-fraud trial.
Trump Loyalist Boebert's Reelection Bid Could Go To Recount
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. The tightness of the race has garnered...
Trump Lashes Out at DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Youngkin as He Readies 2024 Launch in the Week Ahead
Former President Donald Trump issued fresh broadsides against two Republican governors who emerged as early favorites to challenge him for his party's 2024 presidential nomination. Trump claimed without evidence that, as president, he sent the FBI to intervene in Florida's Ron DeSantis' 2018 race. He also mocked Virginia's Glenn Youngkin's...
Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee to Avoid Testifying in the Investigation
Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Friday night to avoid cooperating with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Trump was issued a subpoena by the committee in October and was scheduled to be deposed on Nov. 14. Former President...
Democrats Will Keep Control of the Senate, NBC News Projects
Democrats will keep control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, NBC News projected. The party will hold at least 50 seats after Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada held off challenges. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania also flipped the state's GOP-held seat,...
Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Wins Reelection Over Republican Adam Laxalt, NBC News Projects
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will defeat Republican Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race, NBC News projected. The victory is a boost to Democrats in their bid to hold Senate control, as Nevada represented one of the GOP's best chances to pick up a seat. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto,...
Mark Kelly Wins Arizona Senate Race, Bringing Democrats One Seat Away From Majority, NBC News Projects
Democrat Mark Kelly of Arizona will hold on to his U.S. Senate seat, defeating Blake Masters, who was backed by former President Donald Trump in the key swing state. Kelly raised and spent vastly more than venture capitalist Masters, according to data compiled by the Federal Election Commission. The incumbent...
Peter Thiel's Picks Masters, Vance Split Key Senate Races in Arizona, Ohio After Billionaire Spent $32 Million on 2022 Midterms
Billionaire and Republican megadonor Peter Thiel's $32 million investment in the 2022 midterm elections saw mixed results, as two of his former employees split U.S. Senate races that will help to decide control of the chamber. J.D. Vance won his race to defend Ohio's GOP Senate seat, while Blake Masters...
Customs and Border Protection Chief Resigns After Initially Refusing to Step Down
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico. Chris Magnus submitted his resignation to President Joe Biden on Saturday, saying it had been “a privilege...
NBC Chicago
Ukrainian Flag Raised in Kherson After Russia's Retreat; Top U.S. General Says ‘Diplomatic Solutions' Possible
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Russia's announcement of its completed withdrawal from Kherson, the only Ukrainian provincial capital it captured since the war began, has been met with celebration by many in Ukraine and the West — even prompting some in the U.S. government to suggest an opening for diplomatic talks. President Joe Biden, however, maintains that the timing of talks must be up to Ukraine.
NBC Chicago
Cortez Masto Defeats Laxalt in Nevada, Handing Democrats Control of the Senate
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina elected to the Senate, will hold onto her seat in Nevada after enduring a bruising campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt, who fell short of ousting the Democrat despite severe midterm headwinds, NBC News projects. The outcome follows days of protracted mail-in ballot counting,...
O'Brien wins as Democrats Increase Majority in Illinois Supreme Court
Illinois Appellate Court Justice Mary O'Brien has won election to the state Supreme Court, increasing the court's Democratic majority in a year that Republicans hoped they would swing control their way. The Associated Press called the race late Friday, giving O'Brien a slim victory over Michael Burke, a Republican appointed...
NBC Chicago
Jill Biden to visit Chicago and Rolling Meadows Alongside Cabinet Members Next Week
First lady Jill Biden will visit Chicago and Rolling Meadows Monday to kick off National Apprenticeship Week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the White House announced Thursday. The purpose of the trip, the White House said, is to “highlight the Biden...
When Will We Know if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes? Here's the Latest
While supporters have claimed victory, critics of the Workers' Rights Amendment say voting results remain too close to call. With no official determination made, when will residents know for certain?. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0