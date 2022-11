EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- LeBron James did not suffer a tear in his groin late in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday, an MRI revealed Thursday. Lakers coach Darvin Ham said James is day-to-day going forward. The team has officially listed him as out for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings due to a left adductor strain.

