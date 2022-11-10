ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

US stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling

By MATT OTT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BnPbE_0j5Xke5f00
1 of 6

Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed. Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence. A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates. Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

U.S. futures are modestly higher Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as it tries to squelch four-decade high inflation.

Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials inched up 0.1%.

Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show inflation eased in September but stayed near a 40-year high. That might reinforce arguments that rates have to stay elevated for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.

“An upside surprise today would present a challenge for officials who expect to slow the pace of rate hikes,” Rubeela Farooqi of High-Frequency Economics said in a report.

Economists forecast Thursday’s data to show inflation decelerated to 7.9% in September from the previous month’s 8.3%. However, prices were expected to rise 0.6% compared with August, accelerating from July’s 0.1% increase.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices to show a clearer trend, is expected to accelerate to 6.5% from August’s 6.3%. That suggests costs of rent, medical services, autos and other goods and services still are rising in response to strong demand.

Traders expect the Fed to raise rates again next month but by a smaller margin of one-half percentage point after a series of 0.75 percentage-point increases. The Fed’s key lending rate is a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March. A growing number of investors expect it to exceed 5% next year.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index tumbled 2.1% on Wednesday as votes were counted to decide whether Republicans take control of Congress, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and other companies.

In European trading at midday, the FTSE 100 in London was 0.1% lower, the DAX in Frankfurt was unchanged and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.5%.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.7% to 16,081.04 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 1% to 27,446.10. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to 3,036.13.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.9% to 2,407.70 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was off 0.5% at 6,964.00.

India’s Sensex shed 1% to 60,447.97. New Zealand, Bangkok and Jakarta declined while Singapore and Malaysia gained.

Investors worry rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation might tip the global economy into recession. Traders hope indicators that show U.S. housing sales and other activity weakening might prompt the Fed to back off plans for more rate hikes.

In the United States, Republicans were within nine seats of the 218 needed to control the House of Representatives as votes still were being counted in some states. Control of the Senate depended on races in Nevada and Arizona that hadn’t been decided.

The outcome will determine how the next two years of President Joe Biden’s term play out. Republicans are likely to launch a spate of investigations into Biden, his family and his administration if they take power. A GOP takeover of the Senate would hobble the president’s ability to appoint judges.

Still, the election “impact on markets is pretty irrelevant beyond the very near term,” said David Chao of Invesco in a report. “Investors should be worried about inflation, since that will help to dictate the Fed’s future path.”

Cryptocurrencies inched back up Thursday following a major sell-off when the trading platform Binance backed away from buying troubled rival FTX citing reported investigations and other troubling details.

Bitcoin climbed to $16,334 after tumbling to $15,900 on Wednesday. The original cryptocurrency is down about 76% from last year’s high of $69,000.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 4.09% from 4.13%. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for Fed action, dropped to 4.60% from 4.66%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 61 cents to $85.22 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, lost 53 cents to $92.12 per barrel in London.

The dollar retreated to 146.35 yen from Wednesday’s 146.65 yen. The euro declined to 99.47 cents from $1.0073.

The Dow fell 2% and the Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech companies, tumbled 2.5% on Wednesday.

——

McDonald reported from Beijing; Ott reported from Washington.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wall Street slips as Target stumbles and weighs on retailers

Wall Street closed lower as hefty drops in retailers and technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 lost 0.8% Wednesday. The Nasdaq fell 1.5%, and small-company stocks fell even more. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly lower. Target fell sharply after delivering a dismal financial report. Target also cut its forecasts for the holiday season and said its sales slowed sharply in recent weeks. The government reported that retail sales rose overall last month, but it’s unclear how much of that strength is due to increased purchases versus higher prices. Crude oil prices ended lower. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.
The Associated Press

Key Fed official says he's open to slowing hikes in December

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christopher Waller, a key Federal Reserve official, added his voice Wednesday to a rising number of Fed officials who have suggested that the central bank will likely slow the pace of its interest rate hikes beginning in December. Waller, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, said he was open to raising the Fed’s key rate by a half-point next month in light of evidence that inflation may be cooling. At each of its four most recent policy meetings, the central bank has raised its benchmark rate by an aggressive three-quarters of a point. The cumulative effect has been to make many consumer and business loans costlier and to raise the risk of a recession. At the same time, Waller stressed that inflation remains painfully high. And he cautioned that there have been occasions in the past when economists thought inflation was falling only to see prices reverse course and accelerate again.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst

NEW YORK (AP) — Just days after cryptocurrency’s third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get an idea of how messy FTX’s bankruptcy case could be. Other crypto firms are failing as a result of FTX’s unraveling, events reminiscent of the domino-like meltdowns of the 2008 financial crisis.
The Associated Press

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G-20 summit in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia’s tropical Bali island for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation partly brought on by the war, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that ending the conflict would be the “single best thing that we can do for the global economy.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, writing in the newspaper The Telegraph, called Russia a “rogue state” and slammed its president, Vladimir Putin, for staying away. “Leaders take responsibility. They show up. Yet, at the G-20 summit in Indonesia this week, one seat will remain vacant,” wrote Sunak, who took office last month. “The man who is responsible for so much bloodshed in Ukraine and economic strife around the world will not be there to face his peers. He won’t even attempt to explain his actions.”
The Associated Press

Hundreds of Electric Motorcycles Purchased From California Based Zero Motorcycles Make a Net-Neutral G20 Summit Possible

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 13, 2022-- Zero Motorcycles, the worldwide leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains, continues to drive the global transition to electric transportation with the completion of host-country Indonesia’s largest order of electric motorcycles in preparation for the G20 Summit in Bali. Nearly 300 new Zero Motorcycles have been delivered to Indonesia in preparation for the Summit this month. The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221113005113/en/ The use of an all-electric transportation fleet by the hosting government marks a new milestone for one of the world’s largest economies as it lessens its dependency on fossil fuels and moves toward net-neutral emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used to target both forces allied to the country’s internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition that supports them. The apparent rearming effort comes...
The Associated Press

US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — A company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions and quietly transport millions in petroleum products aboard an Iranian-built tanker, The Associated Press has learned. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled refinery and adjacent oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that until 2019 was a major shipping hub for Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, PDVSA. On Sept. 28, the Togo-flagged tanker Colon discharged 600,000 barrels of fuel oil at the Bullenbaai terminal, which is operated by Curacao’s state-owned refining company in partnership with a fledgling company, Caribbean Petroleum Refinery, owned by two Venezuelan American dual nationals. The state-owned company issued a news release celebrating the Colon’s arrival as a “historic moment” — saying it was the first delivery for the reactivated terminal, which is capable of storing up to 7 million barrels of oil products.
The Associated Press

Foreign trip becomes victory lap for strengthened Biden

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — For President Joe Biden, an international trip scheduled for just days after the midterm election looked like it would offer an escape hatch, allowing him to jet far away as he faced what many thought would be a crushing verdict from voters. Instead his journey, which included stops in Egypt, Cambodia and Indonesia, turned into an around-the-world victory lap. Biden spent the trip making congratulatory calls to Democrats who fared better than expected in the midterms, emboldening him during three global summits where he pushed for stronger action on climate change, closer economic ties in Asia and greater condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. After facing doubts at home and abroad over his insistence that the United States is turning the page on his chaotic predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden’s contention that “America is back” appeared more durable than ever. “At this critical moment,” Biden said at a press conference in front of a Balinese temple in Indonesia, “no nation is better positioned to help build the future we want than the United States of America.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one receives a dollar of debt relief. The debacle is swiftly becoming a headache for the administration instead of an example of how the president keeps his promises to voters. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect. However, the setbacks have rattled supporters who fear that more than 40 million Americans who expected relief will instead start getting billed for their student debt in January, when a pandemic-era moratorium on payments is slated to expire. “You cannot ask people to begin repaying on a debt that shouldn’t exist,” said Melissa Byrne, an advocate for loan cancellation. “We bear no blame in this broken system.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Wells Fargo Introduces Flex Loan to Give Customers More Options

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- To help meet short-term cash needs, eligible customers now have another option with the newest product from Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) – Flex Loan. Flex Loan is a digital-only, small-dollar loan that will provide millions of eligible customers convenient and affordable access to funds when they need it most. Flex Loan is available now in select markets and will be available nationwide by the end of the year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005142/en/ Abeer Bhatia, head of Personal Lending and Retail Services (Photo: Wells Fargo)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fluor Achieves Substantial Engineering Completion for Albemarle Lithium Conversion Project

IRVING, Texas & SHANGHAI, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it has achieved substantial engineering completion for Albemarle’s Lithium Conversion project in China. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006037/en/ Fluor has reached the substantial engineering milestone for Albemarle’s lithium conversion project at Meishan City in the Sichuan Province of China. When complete, the facility will produce 50,000 tons of lithium hydroxide per year. (Photo: Business Wire)
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

California wins leave GOP poised to seize US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two threatened U.S. House Republicans in California triumphed over Democratic challengers Monday, helping move the GOP within a seat of seizing control of the chamber while a string of congressional races in the state remained in play. In a bitter fight southeast of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Michelle Steel defeated Democrat Jay Chen in a district that was specifically drawn to give Asian Americans, who comprise the largest group in the district, a stronger voice on Capitol Hill. It includes the nation’s largest Vietnamese community. East of Los Angeles, Republican Rep. Ken Calvert notched a win over Democrat Will Rollins. With 80% of the votes tallied, Calvert, the longest serving Republican in the California congressional delegation, established a nearly 5,500-vote edge in the contest. Ten races in the state remained undecided as vote-counting continued, though only a handful were seen as tight enough to break either way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden: 'Unlikely' missile that hit Poland fired from Russia

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday it was “unlikely” that a missile that killed two in NATO-ally Poland was fired from Russia, but he pledged support for Poland’s investigation into what it had called a “Russian-made” missile. Biden spoke after he convened an “emergency” meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations on the explosion that killed two people in the eastern part of Poland near the Ukraine border. “There is preliminary information that contests that,” Biden told reporters when asked if the missile had been fired from Russia. “It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we’ll see.” Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile amid a crushing salvo against Ukraine’s electrical infrastructure Tuesday. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

US House eyes prospect of seating Cherokee Nation delegate

The Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma moved a step closer on Wednesday to having a promise fulfilled from nearly 200 years ago that a delegate from the tribe be seated in Congress. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin was among those who testified before the U.S. House Rules Committee, which is the first to examine the prospect of seating a Cherokee delegate in the U.S. House. Hoskin, the elected leader of the 440,000-member tribe, put the effort in motion in 2019 when he nominated Kimberly Teehee, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, to the position. The tribe’s governing council then unanimously approved her.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Cubans, Nicaraguans drive illegal border crossings higher

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities stopped migrants more than 230,000 times on the Mexican border in October, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency amid growing numbers from Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia and other countries. Fewer Venezuelans came after the the Biden administration introduced new asylum restrictions on Oct. 12, but increasing arrivals from other countries more than offset that decline, according to figures released late Monday. Authorities stopped migrants 230,678 times last month, up 1.4% from 227,547 in September and the highest since May, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Cubans replaced Venezuelans as the second-largest nationality after Mexicans, extending the biggest flight from the Caribbean island to the United States since the Mariel boatlift in 1980.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Metafly Club Takes Flight With Acquisition of Dassault Falcon 2000 Heavy Jet for Private Charter Clients

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- The Metafly Club has announced its first aircraft acquisition, a Dassault Falcon 2000 Heavy Jet, to serve charter clients on all Metafly Club routes. The Metafly Club has partnered with world leader in luxury private aviation, M2Jets to launch the first luxury charter jet membership program, merging private aviation and luxury hospitality perks, to offer ultimate access to private jet routes and destinations around the globe. The 10-seater Falcon 2000 VIP Business Jet offers unmatched performance capabilities, modern designed interiors, comfortable seats, and superior amenities on board all aircrafts. The Metafly Club plans to expand its fleet to 12 aircrafts in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005891/en/ METAFLY CLUB DASSAULT FALCON 2000 HEAVY JET INTERIOR (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy