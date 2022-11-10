Read full article on original website
From the Fields: LeeAnne Bulman
Harvest started with a bang and then was stopped by a 1-inch rain in our area of western Wisconsin. After returning to the field, as I write this, harvest is about 75 percent finished. We had quite the crew out to harvest my crop – two semi-trucks, two combines, two grain wagons and a small grain truck. I was impressed with how clean the fields were after the combines passed over the contour strips.
