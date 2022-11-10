Paula grew up around dogs and loves to learn about how breeds are different from one another. Basset Hound 101: Everything You Need to Know About This Breed. Recognized by their short legs, their long ears, and their loose skin, Basset Hounds are one of the sweetest, most even-tempered dogs around. Though they were officially recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club in 1916, Bassets have been kept as pets for centuries. Initially bred as hunting dogs, they have a keen sense of smell and a low, alerting bark–useful for tracking prey. Nowadays, they are still used for hunting, but have also been adopted as a family-friendly house pet.

