etvnews.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
It’s November, the month of Thanksgiving and all things pumpkin spice. What you may not know is that November is also Adopt a Senior Pet Month, shining a spotlight on the amazing dogs and cats “of a certain age” available at shelters and rescues across the country.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
Family Looking to Adopt Pet After Dog's Disappearance Finds Missing Pup at Shelter 3 Months Later
Heartbroken after their beloved Corgi/shepherd mix, Dante, went missing, this Virginia family moved to a new town 20 miles away. Three months later, they walked into a local shelter and found their lost dog!. "We love him so much," says Ruth Parada de Martinez. "God heard my prayers." On July...
The Dogington Post
Why Does Your Dog Put Their Paws On You?
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Most dog owners have probably had their dog paw at their legs. While some may dismiss this behavior as an annoyance, it is actually your dog’s attempt to connect with you. And it can suggest something very nice.
animalfair.com
Cutest Dogs For Lazy People And Couch Potatoes!
Often times, people come across a huge problem: they love dogs, but don’t want the responsibility or time commitment of actually taking care of an animal. However, with the abundance of dog breeds in the world today, there are canines that suit lazy people quite well, giving those less active individuals a fitting companion. Here are some of the best dogs that are suitable for lazy people!
pethelpful.com
The '333 Rule' of Adopting a Shelter Dog Is Something Everyone Should Remember
It's so fantastic when anyone welcomes a shelter dog into their home. The motto 'Don't shop, adopt." is one we can all get behind, and adopting a homeless pet is just a wonderful thing to do. But sometimes shelter dogs can come with their own set of challenges. Whether that...
German Shepherd Using Dishwasher To Rest on Melts Hearts: 'Clean Puppy'
A German Shepherd has melted hearts online after a video of it laying on a dishwasher door—disobeying its owners, who were trying to get it off of it—went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok by the pup's owner, under the username Hushangnaim, shows the dog...
Inside the Pet Rescue Caring for Special Needs Animals: 'Imperfect Babies'
About 6.3 million animals enter rescue centers in the United States each year, but one special shelter is working hard to care for the pets that others may overlook. Pumpkin Patch Pet Rescue is based in Los Angeles and was founded six years ago before being made an established nonprofit organization almost two years ago. The pet rescue fosters cats and dogs with special needs, giving the animals the medical care and support they need to find future forever homes.
‘My Sweet Cat Has Become Aggressive!”
When a calm adult cat suddenly becomes an aggressive cat, that’s a problem! Pet expert Cathy M. Rosenthal addresses just such a problem in this installation of “My Pet World.”. Dear Cathy,. Cathy M. Rosenthal. Cathy M. Rosenthal is a longtime animal advocate, author, columnist and pet expert...
pethelpful.com
4 Clear Signs That Dogs Show When They're Happy
Any parent wants to make sure their children are happy and that's certainly no different for pet parents. But with pets, it's a little different. They can't say exactly how they're feeling. You may pick up on their signals that indicate how they're feeling, but it's nice to be sure....
pethelpful.com
Basset Hounds: A Comprehensive Guide for New Dog Owners
Paula grew up around dogs and loves to learn about how breeds are different from one another. Basset Hound 101: Everything You Need to Know About This Breed. Recognized by their short legs, their long ears, and their loose skin, Basset Hounds are one of the sweetest, most even-tempered dogs around. Though they were officially recognized as a breed by the American Kennel Club in 1916, Bassets have been kept as pets for centuries. Initially bred as hunting dogs, they have a keen sense of smell and a low, alerting bark–useful for tracking prey. Nowadays, they are still used for hunting, but have also been adopted as a family-friendly house pet.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Reasons to Sleep with Your Dog
The question of whether or not to sleep with your dog can be kind of a divisive issue. Some are staunchly against it (allergy attacks, decreased sleep). But others are enthusiastically pro-bed sharing, arguing the snuggles outweigh the snores. Turns out they might be onto something because there are several researched-based reasons why it can be a healthy and positive experience for both you and your dog. For example, sleeping with your pup has many mental benefits such as an increased feeling of safety and comfort. In a study, people suffering from PTSD found that sleeping with their pet even helped diminish nightmares.
womansday.com
Why Do Cats Knead? Vets Explain the Reasons Behind the Behavior
If you're a cat owner, you are likely familiar with the feline habit known as kneading. It's also sometimes referred to as "making biscuits," because of the visual similarities to a baker prepping bread dough. If you aren't a cat lover, you might be wondering: What is cat kneading?. Basically,...
dailypaws.com
Ty, the Oldest Dog in His Rescue's History, Finds Loving Forever Home at Age 22
A 22-year-old dog, the oldest pup his rescue organization ever cared for, has found a new, loving home in Great Britain, and it's a fabulous way to celebrate National Adopt a Senior Pet Month. Ty, a Staffordshire bull terrier and Dalmatian mix, arrived at Dogs Trust's facility in Bridgend, Wales,...
Study Finds Authoritative Dog Parenting Produces Happy, Well-Adjusted Pets
How people parent can significantly influence a child’s development; the same is true with dogs. Dog parenting styles run the gamut from permissive to authoritarian, not all of which produce positive results. And according to a new study, one is most likely to yield a happy, social, and well-adjusted pup. The research, published in the journal Animal Cognition, found dog parents with an “authoritative” approach had the best outcomes.
pethelpful.com
Foster Mom Takes in Precious Blind Puppy Discarded by Puppy Mill
Puppy mills are commercial dog breeding facilities that are often known for their rapid breeding and poor conditions, and many consider it an inhumane way to sell dogs. Often, puppy mills will even euthanize or discard dogs that are not viewed as profitable, such as having a disability or being too small. This almost happened to some pups in a litter, but luckily, they had a savior.
pethelpful.com
Australian Cattle Dog Has Ingenious Way of Warming Himself Up
Fall is upon us and the weather is starting to turn cold, with some places in the US starting to see their first snowfalls. Baby, it's cold outside! There's nothing better than having a furry friend to cuddle up with when the weather turns brisk, and any pet owner can tell us that our animals get extra snuggly when it's freezing outside.
Reminder: Keep Your Dog Safe From Coyotes in the Winter
During the late winter months, you may see an uptick in coyote sightings. These omnivores breed during January and February and, consequently, tend to be more aggressive in this timeframe. Coyotes are also known for not discriminating against seemingly uninhabitable living areas; they like the city just as much as they like the woods.
a-z-animals.com
Can Dogs Eat Jell-O? Is It Safe or Dangerous?
If your dog has ever looked at you longingly while you enjoy your gelatin dessert, you may have wondered can dogs eat Jell-O? Is it safe or dangerous? Good question. The short answer is no. Can they eat Jell-O? Yes. Should they? No. Let’s take a look at why dogs shouldn’t eat Jell-O.
How do I know if I have a scared dog? Our vet explains
A scared dog can be tricky to manage, our vet explains how to help your fearful pet
