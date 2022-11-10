Read full article on original website
ABC7 Chicago
Northwestern rolls past N. Illinois for a 63-46 win
EVANSTON, Ill. -- - Robbie Beran scored eight of his 15 points in the first six minutes and Ty Berry posted a double-double and Northwestern beat Northern Illinois 63-46 Friday night. Beran set the tone for the Wildcats, knocking down an early jumper and following it with a pair of...
ABC7 Chicago
Ibrahim, Minnesota stifle Northwestern in 31-3 drubbing
MINNEAPOLIS -- - Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns and Minnesota's defense continued its dominance on Saturday as the Golden Gophers defeated Northwestern 31-3. Ibrahim, who carried the ball 36 times, extended his streak of consecutive 100-yard rushing games to 18, the longest in FBS since 2000. He also became the seventh player in Big Ten history with 50 career rushing touchdowns.
ABC7 Chicago
Gibson paces DePaul past W. Illinois with 24 points
CHICAGO -- - Umoja Gibson scored 24 points on 8-for-10 shooting and Da'Sean Nelson went 6 for 7 off the bench for 15 points and DePaul beat Western Illinois 86-74 on Friday night. Javan Johnson contributed 14 points for the Blue Demons (2-0) and Eral Penn 10. DePaul shot 58.9%...
Byron rallies for quarterfinal win against Reed-Custer
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron’s football team is headed back to the Class 3A semifinals once again. The Tigers tore a page out of last season, by rallying for a clutch quarterfinal win over Braidwood Reed-Custer 32-27 Saturday afternoon. The Tigers trailed with under two minutes to play 27-25, but they got good field position on a […]
Byron, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Machesney Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Progressive Rail Roading
Intermodal container yard coming to northern Illinois short line
The city of Rochelle and Greater Rochelle Economic Development Corp. (GREDCO) held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for a new intermodal container yard in the heart of the northern Illinois city’s industrial park. The Rochelle Intermodal Transload Center (RITC) will served by the City of Rochelle Railroad, which is owned...
MyStateline.com
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Museum of History unveiled their new military exhibit. A way of shedding a light on those who've served from the area. The museum added to the unveiling by having a ceremony called, "A Soldier`s Perspective of the Vietnam War." Vietnam War Veteran Chuck Larson spoke on his, and fellow veteran experiences from the war.
KCRG.com
Six people charged with video gaming machine thefts in Illinois
LEE COUNTY, Illinois (KCRG) - On August 12th, 2022 the Illinois Attorney General’s Office convened a grand jury in Lee County which handed down 99 indictments against 6 individuals in connection to a slew of burglaries of video gaming machines across the state. A task force was created by...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago area rises back up to 'medium' COVID risk level as health officials push boosters
CHICAGO -- COVID-19 transmission has risen to a medium risk level across the Chicago area, as temperatures drop and cases rise once again, health officials said Friday. Cook County and the collars had been in the "low" transmission category for more than a month as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but steady upticks in cases and hospitalizations now mean the elderly and immunocompromised are advised to mask up around others indoors.
ABC7 Chicago
ETHS gun: Student charged with carrying loaded firearm into Evanston high school
EVANSTON, Ill. -- A student at Evanston Township High School has been charged with bringing a loaded gun onto the campus, but police said they found no evidence the 18-year-old was planning to shoot anyone. The school's safety staff had received a tip Wednesday afternoon that the student, Rashaun Watkins,...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
What Would Bears' Stadium Complex in Arlington Heights Look Like? These Renderings Give an Idea
The Chicago Bears' potential move to Arlington Heights became closer to reality this week as the village board approved a pre-development plan for the massive project. The agreement, reached at a board meeting Monday, isn't binding, but the framework of the design and potential construction of the 326-acre land is agreed upon between the board and the Bears.
ABC7 Chicago
Drive-by shooting: 16-year-old boy shot in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say
CHICAGO -- A teen was shot in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Friday night, police said. The boy, 16, was walking outside in the 7000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive around 9:45 p.m. when someone fired shots from a red SUV, Chicago police said. The teen was taken...
oakpark.com
An offer you can’t refuse
In Oak Park, the home where mobster Sam Giancana lived for 30 years recently hit the market for the first time since 1991. The Mediterranean-style bungalow at 1147 Wenonah Ave. was built in the late 1920s and designed by architect A.J. Fisher for first owner Joseph Leitzer. Zak Knebel of...
15 Rockford Foods So Damn Good You Could Eat It Every Day
The most-loved foods you'll find in the area come from some very talented kitchens. Now you'll have an answer anytime someone asks, "where should we go?" Never mind what you heard before, I'll tell you the most difficult question in the world, it's the most ridiculous conversation my wife and I repeat over and over. And it's not just us, I'm certain of it. This path of ridiculousness begins with these few simple words:
100fmrockford.com
Baked Wings ‘beyond thrilled’ with response to first day in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — Baked Wings quietly opened its doors Monday without trying to make a big push to draw customers in on the restaurant’s first day. “All we simply did was put ‘now open’ on the digital part of our sign on Riverside,” said Scott Frank, who runs the restaurant with his business partner Bryan Suh. “Even with that little noise about being open we ended up selling over 1,600 bone-in wings in one day.
ABC7 Chicago
Case High School stabbing: Parents urge use of metal detectors after student stabbed in back
RACINE, Wis. -- Some parents and students in the Racine School District are expressing concerns after a stabbing incident led to a soft lockdown at Case High School Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:10 p.m. the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to a stabbing at the high school. The victim, 16 years...
ABC7 Chicago
Fight attendants want protections against abusive passengers
CHICAGO -- Flight attendant Corliss King wonders what it is about being in a tube at 30,000 feet that lets some passengers think there are no repercussions for harassing and abusing flight crews. Please note: The above video is from a previous related report. "We have had flight attendants who...
