NBC Sports

Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Bournemouth looks for its first Premier League win in six tries when it hosts Everton on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Cherries could get a boost from their midweek League Cup triumph over the same opponent in the same building after beating up the Toffees 4-1 on Tuesday.
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
SB Nation

Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue

Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
SB Nation

Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal

When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane

Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
BBC

Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan

Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
BBC

A﻿nalysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds

A﻿ntonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. T﻿he hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC

Sunday's gossip: Mount, Son, Firmino, De Gea, Gakpo, Endrick, Tuchel

England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real...
BBC

P﻿otter on Gallagher's 'nice story', Jorginho fitness and 'galvanised' Newcastle

Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday. He is delighted for Conor Gallagher, who was selected in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad: "It’s a fantastic honour for him and it’s a nice story. He’s come through the club, been out on loan and worked really hard."
BBC

Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham. Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.
SB Nation

Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher named to England squad for 2022 World Cup

Chelsea had three players representing England in the last major international tournament, when a team featuring Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell finished runners-up at Euro 2020/1. Unfortunately, both James and Chilwell are injured at the moment, otherwise Chelsea would’ve surely had five players in the squad this time...
BBC

G﻿uardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race

M﻿anchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. H﻿ere are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
SB Nation

Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings

Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...

Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.

