BBC
Scotland U23 2-0 Panama U23: Abi Harrison & Jenna Clark secure victory in historic friendly
Scotland marked their first women's under-23 international with a comfortable friendly victory over Panama in Spain. Abi Harrison - one of five over-age players permitted in the starting line-up - swept home the opener. A Jenna Clark volley doubled the lead after the interval and Scotland's blend of youth and...
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Bournemouth looks for its first Premier League win in six tries when it hosts Everton on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium). The Cherries could get a boost from their midweek League Cup triumph over the same opponent in the same building after beating up the Toffees 4-1 on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
SB Nation
Lampard considering January transfers as Calvert-Lewin struggles continue
Frank Lampard says he is considering bringing in striking reinforcements as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s injury woes continue. Calvert-Lewin will miss Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth after picking up hamstring and shoulder injuries that also ended any hopes of making England’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old has only made six...
SB Nation
Klopp Suspended For Southampton Match Following FA Appeal
When Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon, Jürgen Klopp will not be on the touchline. After initially getting away with just a £30,000 fine for his red card in Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City in October, Jürgen Klopp will now have to serve a one-match ban.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
BBC
Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan
Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
BBC
Analysis: Tottenham 4-3 Leeds
Antonio Conte claimed his players were feeling "really, really tired" after Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, and for a while it looked as though another sluggish Spurs start would result in a third successive home league defeat. The hosts could have been further behind by the time...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Mount, Son, Firmino, De Gea, Gakpo, Endrick, Tuchel
England midfielder Mason Mount has yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea after talks about extending his Blues contract, which is set to enter its remaining 18 months, reached a stalemate. (Sunday Telegraph - subscription required) Paris St-Germain could make a move for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min, with Real...
Watch Match Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton - Darwin Nunez Double Plus Roberto Firmino Header
Here are your match highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win at home to Southampton in the Premier League, which is the last before the Qatar World Cup.
BBC
Potter on Gallagher's 'nice story', Jorginho fitness and 'galvanised' Newcastle
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game at Newcastle United on Saturday. He is delighted for Conor Gallagher, who was selected in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad: "It’s a fantastic honour for him and it’s a nice story. He’s come through the club, been out on loan and worked really hard."
BBC
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Orel Mangala is suspended for Nottingham Forest after being sent off in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. Midfielder Jack Colback made his comeback from a back problem in that tie against Tottenham. Crystal Palace will assess Odsonne Edouard, who has missed the past two matches because of a thigh injury.
SB Nation
Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher named to England squad for 2022 World Cup
Chelsea had three players representing England in the last major international tournament, when a team featuring Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell finished runners-up at Euro 2020/1. Unfortunately, both James and Chilwell are injured at the moment, otherwise Chelsea would’ve surely had five players in the squad this time...
BBC
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
SB Nation
Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Community Player Ratings
Well, if that was the last Spurs match for a month, they sure went out with a bang. Tottenham Hotspur went down three times to Leeds United at home, and somehow still managed to win the match 4-3. A rapid-fire brace from Rodrigo Bentancur was the difference between the two sides, though Harry Kane and Ben Davies also got on the scoresheet.
Marcus Rashford Reflects On Man Of The Match Performance For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Marcus Rashford has spoken about his man of the match performance in Manchester United’s win v Aston Villa.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Who’s Staying, City v Bees, and More...
Manchester City have one final match against Brentford before they disperse for the World CUp Break. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you ready for the match. Pep Guardiola sends blunt warning to World Cup countries over his Man City selection vs Brentford - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News.
BBC
Ricky Hatton and Natasha Jonas combine to headline experimental night of fights in Manchester
Two 'shows', one ring, two very different headliners - it was not your average fight night in Manchester on Saturday. A world-title unification fight between Natasha Jones and Marie-Eve Dicaire, both at the peak of their powers, was billed as the main event. But the last fight was an exhibition...
