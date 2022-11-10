Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank to unveil new mural at The Woodlands Mall
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) has partnered with The Woodlands Mall for the unveiling of the new MCFB mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. The Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall Mural Reveal will take place Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at The Woodlands Mall Food Court – 1201 Lake Woodlands, Dr. in The Woodlands.
mocomotive.com
Conroe, Montgomery County will extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road
The city of Conroe and Montgomery County are teaming up to extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road to provide access from Loop 336 to county facilities. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-Montgomery-County-to-extend-FM-1484-to-17577580.php.
mocomotive.com
7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot supplies 22,000 meals for local homebound seniors
CONROE, TX — The 7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot, with Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) was able to secure funds to provide 22,000 meals to homebound local seniors! MOWMC wanted to provide loyal supporters the opportunity to experience the beautiful course at Abel’s Sporting and Gun Club in the majestic Piney Woods of Huntsville on the perfect Fall day.
Click2Houston.com
HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home. The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. The popular...
mocomotive.com
Celebration, prayer marks Montgomery County’s annual Veterans Day gathering in Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Given the chance, 77-year-old Doug Needham would serve his country again today if the opportunity presented itself. Needham, a lifelong resident of the Conroe area, served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He joined right after graduating…
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands Arts Council Encourages Donations on GivingTuesday for its Expanded Microgrant Program
THE WOODLANDS, TX — During this year’s GivingTuesday on November 29, The Woodlands Arts Council is fundraising an additional $10,000 for their 2023 Microgrant program supporting arts educators, organizations and artists in Montgomery County, Texas. GivingTuesday is a global initiative that encourages people to do good by expressing an…
mocomotive.com
Amazing Spaces’ President to Lead Local Effort Driving Equitable Health
THE WOODLANDS, TX – As plans are underway for the 2023 Montgomery County Heart Ball, Kathy Tautenhahn has been named chair, in loving memory of her husband Scott Tautenhahn, of this year’s community-wide campaign. The Heart Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County, a year-round effort aimed at investing in and saving and improving lives in Montgomery County.
mocomotive.com
Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488
A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s…
mocomotive.com
Prenatal care deficiencies follow demographic lines in Montgomery County
Despite the presence of affluent areas in Montgomery County, such as The Woodlands, many women in lower-income areas of the county do not receive appropriate prenatal care and experience preterm births, according to a 2021 report by the March of Dimes. The county earned a D with a preterm birth…
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: New build in River Oaks -- See the estate on the market for $12.5M with clean lines, custom details and oh-so-much wood and stone
HOUSTON – River Oaks -- one of the most sought-after, expensive, oldest and storied neighborhoods in Houston -- is known for its expansive mansions and now it has another on the market that’s decidedly new. Like brand, brand-new. The home at 3315 Del Monte Drive is on the...
Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization
The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
houstoniamag.com
6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs
It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
mocomotive.com
Hundreds attend Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission’s November 11 observance
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Commission presented its annual Veterans Day Observance on November 11. Several hundred community leaders, veterans, family members, and local residents came to Veterans Memorial Park just off Interstate 45 in Conroe to commemorate veterans past and present. The Montgomery County…
Katy ‘old-school’ meat staple Brett’s BBQ Shop expands concept
Brisket Banh Mi (Courtesy Jacqueline Herrera/Brett's Barbecue Shop) Brett’s BBQ Shop, a Katy original, has expanded its concept to what its owners call “the future of barbecue”—a restaurant and bar serving barbecue-based meals. Owner and chef Brett Jackson started his barbecue journey attending Auguste Escoffier School...
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million
In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights
B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Find Thanksgiving To Go In Houston for 2022
Ready or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is nearly upon us! Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, ahem, “spirited” dinner conversation. To help grease the wheels of hospitality, Houston restaurants are offering full spreads to-go, along with à la carte selections for starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines. There are even locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys. We wish you and yours a happy, healthy, safe and fulfilling holiday!
