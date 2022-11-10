ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Food Bank to unveil new mural at The Woodlands Mall

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Montgomery County Food Bank (MCFB) has partnered with The Woodlands Mall for the unveiling of the new MCFB mural painted by local artist, Becky Steele. The Montgomery County Food Bank and The Woodlands Mall Mural Reveal will take place Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at The Woodlands Mall Food Court – 1201 Lake Woodlands, Dr. in The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Conroe, Montgomery County will extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road

The city of Conroe and Montgomery County are teaming up to extend FM 1484 to Hilbig Road to provide access from Loop 336 to county facilities. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-Montgomery-County-to-extend-FM-1484-to-17577580.php.
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot supplies 22,000 meals for local homebound seniors

CONROE, TX — The 7th Annual Great Pumpkin Shoot, with Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) was able to secure funds to provide 22,000 meals to homebound local seniors! MOWMC wanted to provide loyal supporters the opportunity to experience the beautiful course at Abel’s Sporting and Gun Club in the majestic Piney Woods of Huntsville on the perfect Fall day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

HPD: Older women targeted at Bunker Hill shopping center

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department said this week that women, especially older women, appeared to be targeted for burglary and robbery after being followed home. The crimes, although how many is not clear, originated at the large shopping center at Bunker Hill and the Katy Freeway. The popular...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands Arts Council Encourages Donations on GivingTuesday for its Expanded Microgrant Program

THE WOODLANDS, TX — During this year’s GivingTuesday on November 29, The Woodlands Arts Council is fundraising an additional $10,000 for their 2023 Microgrant program supporting arts educators, organizations and artists in Montgomery County, Texas. GivingTuesday is a global initiative that encourages people to do good by expressing an…
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Amazing Spaces’ President to Lead Local Effort Driving Equitable Health

THE WOODLANDS, TX – As plans are underway for the 2023 Montgomery County Heart Ball, Kathy Tautenhahn has been named chair, in loving memory of her husband Scott Tautenhahn, of this year’s community-wide campaign. The Heart Ball celebrates progress made through the dedication and passion of all who support the American Heart Association’s Heart of Montgomery County, a year-round effort aimed at investing in and saving and improving lives in Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Precinct 2 mobility study includes proposed widening on FM 1488

A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements. Although specific funding sources and construction timelines are unknown for the recommended projects, the study outlines the precinct’s…
mocomotive.com

Prenatal care deficiencies follow demographic lines in Montgomery County

Despite the presence of affluent areas in Montgomery County, such as The Woodlands, many women in lower-income areas of the county do not receive appropriate prenatal care and experience preterm births, according to a 2021 report by the March of Dimes. The county earned a D with a preterm birth…
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

6 of the Best Pie Places in Houston For All Your Holiday Needs

It's as easy as ... well ... pie. ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT STAPLES of a Thanksgiving dinner spread is the pie. It’s the essential dessert to eat after your second (or third) helping of turkey and dressing, right before you’re sent off into a tryptophan-induced sleep. But...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 million

In 2011 Houston billionaire Richard Kinder promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. “As longtime residents of [Houston], we have witnessed its extraordinary culture of entrepreneurship, which has enabled Houstonians of all backgrounds to improve their lives, use their talents and creativity, and pursue their dreams. In Houston, you are what you achieve. This stirs and motivates us to continue giving.” Richard Kinder.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: B.B. Italia Sugar Land, Goode Co. K&C Heights

B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, 16250 City Walk, opened November 8 in Sugar Land. Benjamin Berg, owner and founder of Berg Hospitality is on a roll, having just recently opened his speakeasy bar, Emilia's Havana, next to another Berg concept, The Annie Cafe and Bar on Post Oak Boulevard. For...
SUGAR LAND, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/11/22

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-11-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11-10-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Find Thanksgiving To Go In Houston for 2022

Ready or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is nearly upon us! Bring on the turkey, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie and, ahem, “spirited” dinner conversation. To help grease the wheels of hospitality, Houston restaurants are offering full spreads to-go, along with à la carte selections for starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines. There are even locations serving free Thanksgiving meals and turkeys. We wish you and yours a happy, healthy, safe and fulfilling holiday!
