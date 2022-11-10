Read full article on original website
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
UTEP 67, NEW MEXICO STATE 64
Percentages: FG .446, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Pinson 2-6, Muhammad 1-1, Avery 1-2, Feit 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Peake 0-2, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Beck 2, Peake 2, Muhammad). Turnovers: 20 (Gordon 5, Washington 5, Muhammad 3, Pinson 3, Avery 2, Bradley...
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
UTAH TECH 69, CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE 63
Percentages: FG .343, FT .480. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bostick 3-6, Allen-Eikens 2-4, Afifi 0-1, Slaymaker 0-1, Igbanugo 0-2, Stevens 0-2, Wade 0-2, A.Wright 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eyisi 2, Allen-Eikens, Igbanugo, Tucker). Turnovers: 12 (Bostick 3, Stevens 3, Allen-Eikens 2, A.Wright, Afifi, Igbanugo,...
SACRAMENTO STATE 65, UC SAN DIEGO 55
Percentages: FG .404, FT .684. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Chappell 5-6, A.Patterson 3-4, Wilbon 2-3, Marks 2-4, Hunt 2-6, Hardee 0-1, Mawein 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Wilbon 5, Hunt 2, McRae 2, Mawein). Steals: 4 (Chappell 2, Marks, Mawein). Technical Fouls: None.
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SAINT KATHERINE 48
Percentages: FG .321, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Baptiste 3-5, Lloyd-Watson 3-8, Romero 1-1, Harper 0-1, Vertiz 0-1, Petrusev 0-2, Durham 0-3, Parker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Gallardo). Turnovers: 21 (Baptiste 5, Parker 4, Lloyd-Watson 3, Amador 2, Gallardo 2, Harper 2, Durham,...
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 85, UC DAVIS 75
Percentages: FG .475, FT .550. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Pepper 4-10, DeBruhl 2-2, Beasley 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Mani 0-1, Lose 0-2, Milling 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 5, Milling 3, Beasley 2, Manu 2, Anigwe, DeBruhl). Steals: 1 (Beasley). Technical Fouls: None.
MURRAY STATE 90, LINDSEY WILSON 53
Percentages: FG .415, FT .444. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Jones 2-3, Cundiff 2-5, Harlan 1-3, Davis 0-1, Edmond 0-1, Jordan 0-1, Robinson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harlan, Jac.Edwards). Turnovers: 17 (Lewis 8, Edmond 2, Mumford 2, Cundiff, Harlan, Jones, Ribeiro, Robinson). Steals: 7 (Cundiff...
Dallas 117, Portland 112
Percentages: FG .450, FT .771. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Grant 5-9, Simons 5-11, Lillard 2-7, Sharpe 1-2, Hart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Grant 2). Turnovers: 12 (Lillard 5, Grant 2, Simons 2, Hart, Sharpe, Watford). Steals: 6 (Eubanks 2, Hart, Lillard, Little, Watford). Technical...
New Orleans 119, Houston 106
HOUSTON (106) Gordon 6-11 1-1 15, Smith Jr. 4-10 1-2 9, Sengun 3-6 0-0 6, Green 11-20 6-6 33, Porter Jr. 9-16 2-4 23, Eason 1-4 2-2 5, Garuba 1-2 1-2 4, Martin Jr. 4-7 1-1 9, Marjanovic 1-1 0-0 2, Christopher 0-2 0-0 0, Nix 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-79 14-18 106.
Blues win 3-2 to snap Golden Knights' 9-game win streak
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues rallied to beat Vegas 3-2 on Saturday night, snapping the Golden Knights’ nine-game winning streak. Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight...
Today in Sports History-Howe becomes goal scoring leader
1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants. 1964 — Gus Johnson and Walt Bellamy become the first NBA teammates to score 40 points apiece as the Baltimore Bullets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 127-115. Johnson has 41 points, Bellamy 40.
Oregon St. 38, California 10
California0703—10 Oregon St.147107—38 ORST_Gulbranson 1 run (E.Hayes kick), 5:37. ORST_Griffin 5 run (E.Hayes kick), 2:14. ORST_Gould 55 punt return (E.Hayes kick), 12:01. CAL_Earby 33 fumble return (Longhetto kick), 2:33. Third Quarter. ORST_FG E.Hayes 49, 10:12. ORST_Harrison 8 pass from Gulbranson (E.Hayes kick), 4:03. Fourth Quarter. CAL_FG Luckhurst 36,...
