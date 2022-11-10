ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit plays New York, looks to break road losing streak

9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0j5XgGWr00

Detroit Pistons (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons face New York.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game last season, 41.5 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 130-106 on Oct. 21. Immanuel Quickley scored 20 points points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9&10 News

Boston faces Detroit on 5-game win streak

Boston Celtics (9-3, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-10, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pistons -9.5; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to extend its five-game win streak with a victory against Detroit. The Pistons have gone 1-10 against Eastern Conference...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Kings bring win streak into game against the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (8-6-1, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings seek to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Los Angeles has an 8-6-1 record overall and a 5-3-0...
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

New York Knicks hold on for 121-112 win over Detroit Pistons

NEW YORK -- — RJ Barrett scored 30 points, Jalen Brunson added 26, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-112, on Friday night. Julius Randle chipped in 21 points for the Knicks, who have won two of their last three games. Barrett shot...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

Pistons take on the Raptors on 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (7-7, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (3-11, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its three-game skid when the Pistons play Toronto. The Pistons are 1-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 1- when it...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Minnesota faces Cleveland, aims to stop 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory over Cleveland. Cleveland went 44-38 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cavaliers allowed opponents...
ESPN

Charlotte faces Orlando on 8-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (3-11, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte enters the matchup against Orlando after losing eight straight games. The Magic are 1-5 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 2/3 record in games decided by 10 or more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Toronto visits Indiana on 3-game road slide

Toronto Raptors (7-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (5-6, ninth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -1; over/under is 228.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Indiana looking to stop its three-game road skid. Indiana went 25-57 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play a season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Washington faces Memphis, aims for 4th straight win

Wizards -1.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington comes into a matchup with Memphis as winners of three straight games. The Wizards are 4-3 in home games. Washington ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up just 110.7 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting. The Grizzlies are...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

WATCH: Tatum dominates Pistons with 16 points in five-minute span

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was a first-team All-NBA player for the first time in his career last season, and he's carried that momentum into the 2022-23 campaign as a legitimate MVP candidate. Tatum scored 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting (5-of-11 from 3-point range), along with five assists and one...
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo had big mistake on his jersey

The Detroit Pistons have all the looks of a 3-11 team right now, from the players to the equipment staff. Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo took the floor for Saturday’s home game against the Boston Celtics with an embarrassing misspelling on his jersey. Instead of “Diallo,” somebody got the “i” and the “a” mixed up so that the back of his jersey read, “Daillo.” Take a look at the glaring mistake.
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy