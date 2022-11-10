Detroit plays New York, looks to break road losing streak

Detroit Pistons (3-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (5-6, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will aim to break its six-game road losing streak when the Pistons face New York.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Knicks averaged 106.5 points per game last season, 41.5 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Detroit finished 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 33.9 from deep.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 130-106 on Oct. 21. Immanuel Quickley scored 20 points points to help lead the Knicks to the victory.

INJURIES: Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (knee).

Pistons: Alec Burks: out (foot), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.