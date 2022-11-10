ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Argument between 3 men leaves one dead, Dekalb County police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in a dispute outside of a Waffle House, officials say.

Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officials say they located a 26-year-old man who had been shot.

The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he died.

Channel 2 Action News learned the victim was involved in an argument with two other men.

The two men fled the scene after the shooting; police said it is unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.

Homicide detectives are on scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
