Argument between 3 men leaves one dead, Dekalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County police department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in a dispute outside of a Waffle House, officials say.
Police responded to the 4700 block of Flat Shoals Road to a person shot call. Upon arrival, officials say they located a 26-year-old man who had been shot.
The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital where he died.
Channel 2 Action News learned the victim was involved in an argument with two other men.
The two men fled the scene after the shooting; police said it is unclear if they fled the scene on foot or in a vehicle.
Homicide detectives are on scene and police say the investigation is ongoing.
