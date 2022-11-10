Read full article on original website
13abc.com
Building Better Schools: St. John’s launches student business
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -St. John’s Jesuit High School is focusing on the next generation of entrepreneurs with a new campaign to build a new facility to give young men an edge in the business world. The school is preparing to open a state-of-the-art facility that will feature flexible classrooms,...
sent-trib.com
BGSU band marches to revitalized beat under Waters’ lead
With a new director, a revitalized marching band at Bowling Green State University has students drilled in on shows with new and exciting movements. Mid-way through his first football season as the BGSU Marching Band director, Jon Waters was the guest speaker last week at the Rotary Club of Bowling Green.
13abc.com
Ex-BGSU student sues university and administrators for hazing suspension after Foltz’s death
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Bowling Green State University student Chase Weiss is suing the university and its administrators over the disciplinary action taken against him for the hazing death of Stone Foltz in March 2021. 13abc’s media partner, the Toledo Blade reported that the lawsuit was first filed...
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Rotary Welcomes 56th Member
NEW MEMBER … Shane Hollenbaugh (right), the owner of Three Cord in Archbold recently became Rotary’s newest member. Proposed by Bill Rufenacht he became the club’s 56th member last month — officially becoming an Archbold Rotarian at the club’s meeting on October 14. The week before, Maureen (Mo) Bernath, the director of development at Sauder Village, became the club’s 55th member. She was also proposed by Bill Rufenacht.
13abc.com
Manor House, Lights Before Christmas nominated by USA Today
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wildwood Manor House and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo have been nominated by USA Today’s 10Best, and voting is now open. The nominees were handpicked by 10Best contributors from around the country. Wildwood Manor House is nominated for “Best Holiday Historic Home Tour” and the Lights Before Christmas at the Toledo Zoo is nominated for “Best Zoo Lights.”
pointandshoreland.com
Glass City Dance Party events announced
Glass City Dance Party will host events on Saturdays, November 12 and December 3, at a new location at the Ballroom Company, 2558 Parkway Plaza, Maumee. Cost is $12 and includes a dance lesson and snacks. Lessons begin at 6 p.m., followed by open dancing from 6:45 to 10 p.m.
13abc.com
Pictures of the Week! Nov. 11, 2022
Toledo and Lucas County officials are trying to relieve medical debt for potentially thousands of residents, but there are still plans that need to be ironed out. Making wine is an art form, and one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last 7 years, but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
13abc.com
Department of Health and Human Services informs people about World Pneumonia Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reminds people on the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent pneumonia, on World Pneumonia Day. There are treatments for pneumonia and a vaccine to prevent it in populations like seniors and young children. Lower the risks of...
Your guide to the Toledo Zoo Lights Before Christmas 2022
TOLEDO, Ohio — Over 1 million lights will illuminate the Toledo Zoo on Friday, Nov. 18 when the Lights Before Christmas returns for the holiday season. The display has been voted Best Zoo Lights in the Nation by USA Today twice and received nominations in several other years, including 2022. As with previous years, the lights show and special viewing hours will be available until Dec. 31.
toledo.com
United Way of Greater Toledo's United for the Holidays to distribute 563 Meal Kits to families before Thanksgiving
United Way of Greater Toledo (UWGT) is proud to host United for the Holidays, in partnership with Islamic Food Bank and Grace Community Center. This series of events brings together more than 150 volunteers to pack 563 meal kits for families throughout NW Ohio. Each meal kit contains two-weeks worth of food.
Everyone loves a parade: Toledo tradition kicks off holiday season
There were signs all over the Toledo area on Saturday that the holiday season is upon us - from the snow falling from the sky, to the balloons, marching bands, and smiling faces along the city's downtown streets. Toledo native, Sonrisa Selmeyer considers the Toledo Blade Holiday parade to be...
Friday last day for Toledo Rooftop Repair application
TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday, Nov. 11 is the last day for Toledo residents to apply for the Rooftop Repair Program, which will provide roofing repair to 650 low to middle income households. To apply, households must meet several criteria and provide certain documentation. To qualify, an applicant must:. Own...
Toledo coalition works to end city's string of violence
TOLEDO, Ohio — Reverend Stephen Swisher is a founding member of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods, which works to curb gun violence in Toledo so the 58 homicides this year don't continue climbing. Swisher said the main goal of the coalition is engagement through not just talking about...
sent-trib.com
BGSU baseball signs 8, including Kress and Takats, to class of 2023
The Bowling Green State University baseball team and head coach Kyle Hallock announced the addition of eight players, including Nate Kress and TJ Takats, to the team’s future roster on Signing Day, which was Wednesday. The Falcons will welcome three right-handed pitchers, two left-handed pitchers, two infielders and a...
13abc.com
Hittin The Town at a Fulton County winery
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - You might not think of Ohio as a wine country, but it is. Hundreds of wineries dot the Ohio landscape, with some of them in our corner of the state. Making wine is an art form, and it’s one they’ve been perfecting at Benfield Wines in Swanton for the last seven years - but it’s about a lot more than vino here.
fox32chicago.com
Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance
MORENCI, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly 12 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace, and there still aren't clear answers about what happened to them. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Township dispatch may need 911 service
LIME CITY — Plans for a new or renovated Perrysburg Township administration building have been solidifying, with the choice of a new architect on the horizon. Selecting an architect is the next step, and it was almost made at the Nov. 2 Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting. Three companies are...
13abc.com
Area veteran hits roadblock as he seeks mental health help from VA
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s supposed to be the call to save a life. We hear so much about suicide support lines that are active each day, especially the ones for veterans who might be struggling with something so few of us can even imagine. What happens when there’s no follow up for that veteran having dark thoughts? It’s happened to one man who says it should never happen to another.
Mayor Kapszukiewicz rips city council in radio interview, calls members 'little babies'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz took aim at Toledo City Council Wednesday, airing his grievances with council members during a Wednesday radio interview. The mayor joined Scott Sands on AM 1370 WSPD for his weekly "Wednesday With Wade" segment, during which the ongoing tension between himself, city council and City Auditor Jake Jaksetic came up immediately. Kapszukiewicz hasn't been shy about his feelings regarding Jaksetic and on Wednesday, he extended his criticism toward members of council.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Rosaria’s
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -The owners of Rosie’s Italian Grill are branching out to their hometown of Perrysburg. This past summer, they opened Rosaria’s on Third Street. “We wanted to be completely different from our McCord Store,” said owner Phil Barone. “We talked about doing a coastal Italian because my mom loved fish, but she was a traditional Italian mama, and she loved her pasta.”
