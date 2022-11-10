ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Debite launches an innovative new product; Debite Pay

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PblgL_0j5Xbqgc00

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022--

Debite, the dynamic financing platform built for early-stage companies, has announced they’re launching a new product called Debite Pay.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006156/en/

With Debite Pay send a payment directly from Debite corporate credit card to a bank account. (Photo: Business Wire)

Debite Pay is an innovative payment solution that allows early-stage companies to send a payment directly from their Debite corporate credit card to a bank account.

Early-stage companies can unlock the ability to use their line of credit to pay suppliers that prefer bank transfers or might not accept card payments. Companies can also split those payments up to 12 months using the “Pay-in instalments” feature, extending their runway and ensuring greater payment flexibility.

Debite Pay solves the long-standing problem founders have faced; making bank transfer payments when they don’t have enough cash in their bank account. When cash flow is low, large payments to suppliers can prevent or stunt growth and, in many circumstances, may even cause a business to close down. With Debite Pay, this problem is removed.

Debite was born with a mission to help businesses manage their cash flow more effectively and maximise their growth potential. This new feature provides even more flexibility to early-stage companies searching for new ways to smooth out business expenses, whether it is a card payment or bank transfer.

Debite Pay will initially be offered to companies in the UK market. It is an interest-free credit for up to 35 days, with transfer fees starting from only £5. It has a built-in instalment feature that can split payments over 3, 6, 9 or 12 months.

Debite’s CEO Tayga Baltacioglu says about the launch: “I’m thrilled to launch Debite Pay. Having founded and invested in high-growth startups myself, I’ve personally experienced the deep frustration that can come from struggling to pay suppliers who insist on bank transfers and the big impact that can have on fueling growth. I know many founders will be excited to use this new product, and I’m delighted to be part of a team that is helping boost the growth of UK startups.”

Debite’s application process takes less than 5 minutes and is underpinned by its proprietary technology, with no personal guarantees required. A decision is made within 24 hours, with a credit limit available instantly. Customers can then easily use this limit to make card payments or bank transfers with the Debite corporate card or Debite Pay.

Since the official launch in July, demand and usage for Debite have been impressive. Debite has seen hundreds of customers applying to use the corporate credit card.

To be able to make bank transfers using a corporate credit card, apply for your account at debite.io

About Debite:

Debite is on a mission to help early-stage companies grow by providing financing to help manage business costs.

Through the dynamic financing platform, Debite offers corporate credit card and business payments solutions with a built-in instalment feature which can be used for a range of large and small business costs, including subscriptions, marketing campaigns and inventory. Debite solves the cash flow management problem many early-stage companies face, allowing them to focus on pursuing growth.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109006156/en/

CONTACT: Press

Ceren Eremsoy Dilber

Head of Marketing

+44 7775 617 065

press@debite.io

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PAYMENTS FINANCE START-UP BANKING SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY FINTECH

SOURCE: Debite

PUB: 11/10/2022 02:29 AM/DISC: 11/10/2022 02:29 AM

Comments / 0

Related
boatingindustry.com

Welsh manufacturer expands to the U.S.

A Welsh marine equipment manufacturer is on track to open a dedicated base in the U.S. with support from the Welsh Government. Makefast Group designs and manufactures equipment for the marine and safety industries, as well as systems for super yachts and luxury boats including retractable sunroofs, awning units, and bathing platforms.
Woonsocket Call

ERC is helping SMEs in the USA get valuable tax credits by keeping staff happy

ERC is assisting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the US to receive tax credits for keeping their employees on the payroll during the Covid pandemic. ERC, which stands for Employees Retention Credit, is a US-based ERC tax credit specialist service to help small and medium US businesses to receive the employee tax credits. The company offers a 100% Done-For-You Employee Retention Tax Credit application processing service. Business owners can fill out an online questionnaire with their relevant data and instructions provided by EmployeesRetention.Credit (ERC), whereas they will provide documents needed for the application process.
Black Enterprise

Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform

Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

9% of Suppliers Worldwide are Fully Automated Across B2B Commerce: Study

Only 9% of suppliers are now fully automated across the B2B commerce experience, detailing that while suppliers see the value in automation, most haven’t moved to streamline high-friction processes, stalling global supply chain transformation, according to a new JAGGAER survey. Suppliers cite “responding to requests for proposals (RFPs)” (43%)...
Sourcing Journal

Is VF Becoming a Leader in Supply Chain Traceability?

The North Face, Vans and Timberland owner VF Corp says traceability is a company imperative in its latest sustainability report. Titled “Seizing the Momentum,” the footwear and apparel firm’s memo on social and environmental performance details advancements in product mapping and material innovation, as well as circularity measures. Over the past year, VF published traceability maps for 100 of its brands’ best-selling products—on track toward its goal of tracing five key materials through its supply chain by 2028. “We are devoting significant resources to trace our global supply chain so we can better understand the origins of the key materials used in...
agupdate.com

Enriched Ag Launches with $9M Seed Funding

Enriched Ag Launches with $9M Seed Funding to Help Unlock the Value and Resilience of Grazing Lands. Tackling climate imperatives, leading technologists and cattle industry veterans empower ranchers with a platform to manage and monetize their land. Billings, Montana - November 9, 2022 - Enriched Ag, the grazing and carbon...
MONTANA STATE
Business Insider

How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand

Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
CNBC

For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments

A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
AdWeek

Nextdoor Names Tim Richards Head of Global Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales

Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales. Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia. At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.
TechCrunch

Thomson Reuters to acquire tax automation company SurePrep for $500M

The transaction, which Thomson Reuters said it expects to close in Q1 2023, values SurePrep at $500 million, which will be paid entirely in cash. Founded in 2002, SurePrep is one of numerous software providers that help tax professionals and accountants gather and file 1040 tax returns on behalf of their clients. Integrating with existing tax software systems, SurePrep offers products that support uploading documents at regular intervals through the year via automated document requests, with support for mobile scanning, e-signatures and more. Built-in AI smarts automatically extract and repopulate data in companies’ tax compliance software of choice, removing many of the manual paperwork steps involved.
TechCrunch

Amazon previews its new delivery drone, the MK30

The MK30, which is set for a 2024 debut, is both smaller and lighter than the earlier version and able to withstand harsher temperatures and a broader range of weather conditions. Another key element here is making things quieter. Drone noise has been one of the most anticipated complaints about bringing these systems into residential settings.
TechCrunch

Pitch Deck Teardown: Syneroid’s $500K seed deck

We’re looking for more unique pitch decks to tear down, so if you want to submit your own, here’s how you can do that. Throughout this pitch deck teardown, you’ll see the company referred to as Syneroid and GPC Smart — the company’s official name is the former, but the brand they are using for the pitch deck and its products is the latter. The company told me it raised this round at a $3.9 million valuation.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Helping Suppliers Adapt New Invoice Practices

To say that the COVID-19 pandemic had a drastic impact on supply chains around the world would be an understatement. During the fourth quarter of 2021, 61% of small businesses indicated that they faced supply chain disruptions, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. To keep operations humming along, 63% of organizations had to change their supply chains in some way.
getnews.info

GaleForce Consulting Partners Expands Portfolio of Services to Include Greentree ERP Software

Danvers, MA, USA – November 9, 2022 – GaleForce Consulting Partners (GFC) is excited to bring Greentree ERP software and support services to their portfolio of offerings. Greentree is a powerful, fully integrated business solution for small and mid-sized firms (SMBs) who need a system to grow with them, but who have limited budgets. This product enhances GaleForce’s commitment to their clients and future customers.
PYMNTS

Founders Unite to Connect African Tech Community, Plug Funding Gap

Although African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, double of what was raised year-on-year (YoY), it still pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally last year. While entrepreneurs are not lacking on the continent, the challenge African founders face is that...
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q3 revenue grew 37% year over year, exceeding the 30% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted loss per share was $0.09, topping the analyst consensus of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13. Management notably increased its full-year earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
TechCrunch

Ordergroove picks up $100M to grow e-commerce subscriptions as a service

Subscriptions are the core of what Ordergroove does right now, so the plan is to build out more services that enhance that, said Greg Alvo, the company’s founder and CEO, in an interview. That will include bringing on more services to enhance “prepay” subscriptions (essentially offering discounts to pre-buy items or services that you will redeem at some point in the future, such as a regular morning coffee at a local cafe), and also more analytics to give more insights into buying patterns to Ordergroove’s customers. The focus is not subscriptions per se, he said, “It’s lifetime value.”
getnews.info

Two Media Company, best digital marketing company in Lebanon

Two Media Company is a full service digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow online founded by the renowned entrepreneur Bob Jaalouk. Two Media can help you grow your business with their SEO, e-commerce, social media, and content marketing services. With the help of Two Media’s talented team of experts, you’ll always be on the safe side.
TechCrunch

Why digital sourcing platform Fictiv stays in China when others are leaving

San Francisco-based Fictiv runs a platform that aims to simplify the hardware sourcing process and connects hardware firms to suppliers around the world. When it comes to procuring high-end parts for products like medical equipment, surgical devices and even rockets, there probably isn’t a better place than China. That’s why Fictiv set up an office there to be closer to its network of suppliers. Within five years, it has grown the team to 60 people in the southern industrial hub of Guangzhou.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy