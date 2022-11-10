ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea 0-2 Manchester City | Player Ratings

By Stephen Smith
 3 days ago

Here are the player ratings from Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL League Cup.

Edouard Mendy - 6.5

Made a few fine saves to keep the scoreline respectable. Had moments of indecision and concern on the ball.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5.5

Much more effective in the first half than the second. Mahrez scored the opener after being fouled by Chalobah.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 4.5

A bit reckless in his challenges and wasteful with his passing. Not his best showing.

Marc Cucurella - 6.5

Potentially his best appearance in a Chelsea shirt. Very assured in possession and worked tirelessly out of it.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

Filling in at right-back, he did just about all that was asked of him, both offensively and defensively.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5

Seems to be nearing his pre-injury form. Composed in the middle of the park and created a good chance for Pulisic.

Denis Zakaria - 5.5

Solid but unspectacular. Substituted halfway into the second half.

Lewis Hall - 7

Very sharp in just his second senior experience. Almost got himself on the scoresheet but was thwarted by a good save.

Hakim Ziyech - 6

An odd performance that was both wasteful and creative at the same time. Hard to see what Potter will take from this cameo.

Armando Broja - 5.5

Worked hard as usual but did not show much. Will likely return to the bench this weekend.

Christian Pulisic - 6

Wasted a good chance from Ziyech early in the first half. Found himself playing left wing-back to close out the match.

Substitutes

Cesar Azpilicuelta - 6

Nearly assisted a goal late in the match. A steady performance, as always.

Conor Gallagher - 5.5

Brought on for Zakaria, he offered more final third presence but was not incisive enough.

Mason Mount - 7.5

Was a presence between the lines for the Blues. Almost got himself on the scoresheet late.

Raheem Sterling - 5.5

Should have got on the end of Kai Havertz's late cross but was not on the same page as the German.

Kai Havertz - 7

An encouraging late cameo from Havertz. Played a brilliant ball that Sterling should have tucked away.

