ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

'Devastated' - Reece James On Missing The World Cup

By Stephen Smith
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r47HD_0j5XbfDr00

Ahead of the England World Cup squad announcement, Chelsea defender Reece James has released a statement regarding his exclusion.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It was always going to be difficult for Reece James to recover quickly enough for the World Cup and now news has come out that he will not be a part of Gareth Southgate's squad.

The defender took to social media on Wednesday to share his thoughts on the current situation with fans everywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgKJT_0j5XbfDr00

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

'Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be right, but I always felt it was possible. I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and I truly believed I could help the team.'

' I appreciate there was risk on both sides but it was one I was willing to take. Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe and send love.'

Any player will be devastated to miss out on a World Cup through injury and the 22-year-old is no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsNgu_0j5XbfDr00

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The one positive that can be taken from this is he will be avoiding the risk of re-injury by rushing back too soon for the sake of being in the squad, though this will likely be of little solace to James and understandably so.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?

Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
BBC

He is calm on the ball, like the blonde version of Alisson - Klopp

Jurgen Klopp says that Caoimhin Kelleher must not risk trying to become a number one goalkeeper at the wrong club. Kelleher saved three penalties to help Liverpool knock Derby out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. "He is an outstanding goalie and he is our goalie," said Klopp. "It is...
ESPN

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp handed touchline ban for Man City outburst

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will miss Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton after being given a one-match touchline ban by the Football Association for clashing with the assistant referee during last month's win over Manchester City. Klopp was shown a red card for confronting the official after forward Mohamed Salah...
ESPN

Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more

Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
BBC

Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties

League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
SB Nation

Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy