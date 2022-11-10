Read full article on original website
Bishop Diego Defeats El Modena and Advances to CIF-SS Division 3 Semifinals
Three close losses in the regular season laid the groundwork for the Bishop Diego football team to thrive in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs. Ther Cardinals outlasted previously unbeaten El Modena and punched their ticket to the semifinals with a 31-21 victory on Saturday night at La Playa Stadium. “They...
Recap | Jennifer Egan and Pico Iyer at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
Jennifer Egan speaks not just in complete sentences, but in thoughtful, entertaining, and insightful sentences — three adjectives that are also apt descriptions for her conversation with Pico Iyer last weekend. The kickoff to UCSB Arts & Lectures’ Speaking with Pico series was exactly the kind of invigorating discussion that makes me yearn to curl up with an authors’ backlist for a long cozy week in front of the fireplace.
ON the Beat | Societal Blues on the Rebound, at Carrillo Rec Center
The Santa Barbara Blues Society rightly prides itself for its status as “the oldest continuous blues society in the U.S.,” and the continuity continues, at last, this Saturday, November 12. Its vital function of ushering blues musicians of national repute through town has been missing-in-action thanks to the pandemic’s suspension of live music, which has returned with a happy intensity this fall.
Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine
Wilda Rae Donaldson Irvine (94) went home to be with her Lord on September 25, 2022. Born in Watertown, Massachusetts in 1928 to William and Marion Donaldson, and moving to Santa Barbara at age 8 with brothers Don and Jack. Wilda graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1946. Home...
CAR Fall Meetings
The California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) conducts three business meetings each year, in January, in April and October. Unfortunately, this year, the January meeting was canceled due to COVID-19. I wrote about our April meeting a few weeks after I returned from that trip to Sacramento and following suit, I am now writing about our most recent Fall meeting in Long Beach.
Fredda B Meisel
Fredda Meisel has passed away after a brief illness in which, over a few weeks, she charmed a bevy of health care providers and hospice angels. Her journey here complete, Fredda expressed “looking forward to the next journey”, to reunite with her lifetime soul mate, Dr. Harris “Bubs” Meisel, as previously agreed, “right up there” on the third star of Orion’s belt.
Falling into Jazz, At Last, in Downtown Santa Barbara and at UCSB
While Santa Barbara’s Autumn concert calendar has been unusually and thankfully dense in the classical and pop realms, jazz has been late to the party. Next week, however, jazz fans finally have reason to get out of the house – two reasons, in fact, with the arrival of the ever-popular Django Festival Allstars at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, and crowd-pleasing young keyboardist Matthew Whitaker, playing Campbell Hall on Thursday, November 17.
College Radio KCSB Presents Hook and CLIP
(Santa Barbara, CA) — 91.9 KCSB-FM, Santa Barbara’s non-commercial, independent, student-run radio station, welcomes up-and-coming alternative rappers Hook and CLIP for a showcase at UCSB’s Storke Plaza on November 18 at 8 PM. The show is free, all-ages, substance-free, and open to campus and community. It will be KCSB’s first outdoor concert open to the general public in three years and will be co-presented by UCSB’s Associated Students Program Board. Doors open at 7:45 PM.
Santa Barbara Chef Crafts Healthier Cannabis Edibles
When California voters legalized cannabis for recreational purposes in 2016, Katherine Knowlton was a culinary school grad living in San Francisco, where she worked as a food stylist and recipe developer. “I was super pumped up about cannabis becoming legal, but I couldn’t really eat any of the edibles,” said...
Barry Allan Kitnick
Barry Allan Kitnick passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on September 28th, 2022 after a long illness. Barry was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 25th, 1943. He is survived by his beloved wife Jill, with whom he shared his life for over 45 years; his sons Alexander and Zachary (Daisy); his brothers Steven (Marilyn), Dean (Victoria), and David (Romy). He is also survived by nephews Eric (Kate), Craig (Sophia), and Ben (Shannon), nieces Sara, Emma (Zach), and Abby (Dylan). Barry grew up in the San Fernando Valley, and graduated from Van Nuys High School; L.A. Valley College, where he earned his Associate of Arts; and San Fernando Valley State College (now C.S.U.N); where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology. He earned his Master of Arts in African Area Studies from U.C.L.A. Barry served in the Peace Corps in Liberia in the late 1960s. Upon his return, with his love of art and business acumen, Barry opened Gallery K in West Hollywood, CA, where he exhibited African Art. In his early thirties, Barry became one of the youngest Sr. Appraisers and world- renowned experts of African Art, and was noted for his ability to recognize “the real thing.” He was also involved with the Fowler Museum of Cultural History at U.C.L.A. and contributed to the museum in many ways over the years. After seven trips to Vietnam, Barry amassed a unique collection of shamanistic art, leading to a catalogue entitled: “How to Make the Universe Right: The Art of the Shaman from Vietnam and Southern China.” Barry will be remembered for the love he shared with his family, his generosity, philanthropy, and sense of humor. He lived an amazing and honorable life. Barry was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marjorie “Margie” and his brother Dennis Kitnick. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Barry’s honor to the Hospice of Santa Barbara, CA., Inc. www.hospiceofsb.org May his memory be for a blessing.
11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Reggae on the Mountain is coming to Santa Barbara this month, after a lengthy pause due to Covid-19. The event will take place at the Live Oak Campground on November 18th to the 20th from 7.p.m to 11:30 p.m. Co-founders of the event, Brooks Ellis and Amit Gilad, are also founders The post 11th annual Reggae on the Mountain festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘What Problem?’ Dances Its Way to Downtown Santa Barbara
Using choreography and dance to visualize the human condition is one of the hallmarks of the work Bill T. Jones, a highly awarded artist whose credits include Tony Awards, The National Medal of Arts, and a MacArthur Fellowship. His interpretation of humanity and society, expressed through movement and modern dance, has brought him international and critical acclaim for several decades.
Michelin Guide Adds New Central Coast Restaurants
The renowned Michelin Guide, which is considered a bible for food-lovers, today added nine restaurants from the greater Central Coast area to its “New” list. A total of 37 establishments were added across California, which the guide started covering more cohesively in 2019. Three of them are from...
Santa Barbara Election Night 2022
Spirits were high on Tuesday evening as Democratic candidates, along with family and friends, gathered at the Timbers Roadhouse in Goleta to celebrate county and statewide election results. ‘Indy’ news reporter Ryan P. Cruz caught up with State Assemblymember Gregg Hart, Rep. Salud Carbajal, and Santa Barbara City College trustee Charlotte Gullap-Moore to get their thoughts and feelings on the evening’s results.
L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location
World-famous Naples original L’antica Pizzeria da Michele officially opened a beachside Santa Barbara location Wednesday for the central coast community to grab a slice. The post L’antica Pizzeria da Michele offers authentic Naples Italian food with new Santa Barbara location appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Watch West Coast’s last Atlas V rocket liftoff from Vandenberg in loud farewell
Did you watch the rocket launch?
Coastal View
Measure T race too close to call; Clark leads in district five race
There were three winners in Carpinteria for the Tuesday night city elections – Monica Solórzano for the district one city council seat, Councilmember Roy Lee for district three and potentially Vice Mayor Al Clark for district five, the latter with 56.32% of the vote – but the controversial Measure T ballot measure remains close. As of Wednesday morning, the number of “no” votes have the lead only by eight votes.
sunset.com
Jenni Kayne Takes Us on a Tour of Her Dreamy Santa Ynez Ranch
There’s really no place like California—but more important, there’s nothing quite like California living. There’s an effortlessness and a focus on nature and informality that defines the California way, and it’s something I aim to bring to life every day. California living, and what it evokes, is as much a feeling as it is an aesthetic, and it’s one that I find constantly inspiring.
Daughtry to Perform at Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez Valley
Along the rolling hills of wine country, the acclaimed band Daughtry will be bringing their “Dearly Beloved Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort, and with this, an unforgettable night of rock music. Taking place on November 18, Daughtry will be providing a glimpse into their sixth studio album,...
Daily Nexus
The flavor is: Naan Stop
Coming to UC Santa Barbara, I never expected to find — let alone stumble upon — an Indian restaurant so close to campus. Late at night within the first week of moving in, sitting under the harsh glow of the Rosarito sign, I suddenly found myself back at home: sizzling garlic naan in the oven, bubbling paneer butter masala in the pot, transported by a smell so familiar to my nose that suddenly bombarded me. I watched two people walk by with stacked styrofoam containers, a familiar foil shape on top and instinctively knew what they had just ordered.
