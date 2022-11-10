Barry Allan Kitnick passed away in Santa Barbara, CA on September 28th, 2022 after a long illness. Barry was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 25th, 1943. He is survived by his beloved wife Jill, with whom he shared his life for over 45 years; his sons Alexander and Zachary (Daisy); his brothers Steven (Marilyn), Dean (Victoria), and David (Romy). He is also survived by nephews Eric (Kate), Craig (Sophia), and Ben (Shannon), nieces Sara, Emma (Zach), and Abby (Dylan). Barry grew up in the San Fernando Valley, and graduated from Van Nuys High School; L.A. Valley College, where he earned his Associate of Arts; and San Fernando Valley State College (now C.S.U.N); where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology. He earned his Master of Arts in African Area Studies from U.C.L.A. Barry served in the Peace Corps in Liberia in the late 1960s. Upon his return, with his love of art and business acumen, Barry opened Gallery K in West Hollywood, CA, where he exhibited African Art. In his early thirties, Barry became one of the youngest Sr. Appraisers and world- renowned experts of African Art, and was noted for his ability to recognize “the real thing.” He was also involved with the Fowler Museum of Cultural History at U.C.L.A. and contributed to the museum in many ways over the years. After seven trips to Vietnam, Barry amassed a unique collection of shamanistic art, leading to a catalogue entitled: “How to Make the Universe Right: The Art of the Shaman from Vietnam and Southern China.” Barry will be remembered for the love he shared with his family, his generosity, philanthropy, and sense of humor. He lived an amazing and honorable life. Barry was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Marjorie “Margie” and his brother Dennis Kitnick. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations can be made in Barry’s honor to the Hospice of Santa Barbara, CA., Inc. www.hospiceofsb.org May his memory be for a blessing.

