Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada | WFRV Local 5
Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
Bryan Steil: Steil Presents Kenosha veteran with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year
BRISTOL, WI – Today, Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) presented Steve Tindall, a US Navy Vietnam War Veteran from Kenosha, with Wisconsin’s First District 2022 Veteran of the Year award. “I am honored to present Steve Tindall with the 2022 Veteran of the Year Award. Steve was nominated for...
Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 pm, officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
