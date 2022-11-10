Read full article on original website
Ken Griffin on FTX: 'One of the absolute travesties' for financial markets
Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel, warned that the collapse of cryptocurrency giant FTX could weaken confidence in financial markets at large and hurt the ability of younger investors to save for retirement.
Report: California likely to have $25 billion budget deficit
California will likely have a $25 billion budget deficit next year
Target: 'Organized retail crime' losses estimated at $600 M
Target's CFO said he expects the company's gross margin to be reduced by $600 million for the full year, and said it's not just an issue for them.
