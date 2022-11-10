Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom accessInna DSeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Retirement...
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
secretseattle.co
These Seattle Train Routes Were Named Two Of The Most Scenic Winter Rides In The US
Looking to take a relaxing getaway this winter? Travel + Leisure just compiled a ranking of the most scenic winter train routes in the US, and not one but two Seattle train routes made the list. Both routes depart from Seattle but each offers something uniquely special. Read on for...
brickunderground.com
Why we moved to NYC from Seattle: To be close to family and find a Brooklyn brownstone with a pool
Tom Batchelor and Matt Brandt had been looking for a bigger house to renovate in Seattle for over a year. Tired of getting outbid, they decided to move to NYC, where they could be closer to friends and family. They found their dream home in just one month. Here's their story.
secretseattle.co
The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle
If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
urbnlivn.com
RedfinNow shuts down, deals coming for their 17 unsold homes in the Seattle area?
Redfin announced this week that they’re shutting down RedfinNow, their “iBuyer”/home-flipping initiative, and will be selling the homes they own as quickly as possible, hoping to have liquidated them all by the second quarter of 2023. Curious about how many homes Redfin owns in the area we...
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
This Is Washington's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow
Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
New $19 minimum wage passes in Tukwila
It was a landslide in Tukwila. A $19 minimum wage is coming to the area. About 83% of voters approved the ordinance in the midterm elections. Initiative Measure #1 would bring the Tukwila minimum wage in line with SeaTac’s. According to Raise the Wage Tukwila, large employers with over...
capitolhillseattle.com
Kitchen fire scorches 12th Ave’s Barrio restaurant
A significant kitchen fire left at least least one person with burn injuries and damaged the Trace Loft North building on 12th Ave Saturday morning. Seattle Fire was called to the Barrio restaurant in the 1400 block 12th between Pine and Pike around 10:30 AM to reports of a fire inside the venue that was threatening the rest of the 100-unit condo building above.
KING-5
Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog
SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood. "I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Surprisingly Awesome Hikes in Bellevue
There are a number of fantastic hikes in Bellevue! This may come as a surprise to those who associate Bellevue with affluent suburbs, freeways, Microsoft and shopping malls. If that’s you, give Bellevue another look and don’t miss out on the wonderful hikes in Bellevue that are really easy to get to. Many are accessible by transit. These hikes are all great options year round, perfect for short winter days or after work on long summer evenings. Ready for peaceful forests, bubbling creeks, rushing waterfalls and interesting historical artifacts? Read on!
historylink.org
Green Lake Park (Seattle)
Green Lake Park, in Seattle, is a 323-acre park located in north Seattle, adjacent to Woodland Park. Famed landscape architect John Charles Olmsted included a boulevard around Green Lake in his 1903 plan for Seattle’s park and boulevard system. The Board of Park Commissioners acquired the lake and surrounding land by 1908 and hired Olmsted to create plans for the park in 1908 and 1910. Over the years, the park evolved from a boulevard, to a rustic lakeshore park, to a more formalized park with numerous annual events held on the lake, to a park with fewer water-based events, but a highly used pathway circumnavigating the lake. Today, it is one of the most popular parks in the state.
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
secretseattle.co
Freakout Festival Returns To Seattle This Weekend For An Epic Four-Day Party
If you didn’t have plans for this weekend in Seattle, you do now. Freakout Festival is back this weekend for its 10th annual edition of what its creators describe as “a musician’s festival,” “a comprehensive sensory experience,” and “a big-ass party.” The festivities kick off tomorrow (Thursday, November 10) in Ballard, and tickets are still available!
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
KUOW
Seattle tech giants freeze hiring
After explosive pandemic growth, tech companies are retrenching. The company announced a hiring freeze for its corporate workforce last week. New York Times Technology Correspondent Karen Weise explains. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And...
KING-5
A staycation gem! Alderbrook Resort giveaway🍷💦🦪 | Local Lens Seattle
UNION, Wash. — A short drive brought me to a calming oasis on serene Hood Canal overlooking the Olympic Mountain range. I’m so excited to give you the opportunity to enjoy this spot as well as this is a giveaway video! Be sure to watch the entire video and subscribe to my channel to enter. More details below 😊 #giveawayalert.
RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated
Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
