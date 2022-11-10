ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

secretseattle.co

The 16 Most Mouth-Watering Italian Restaurants In Seattle

If it seems like everyone on your Instagram feed was in Italy this year, you may have been experiencing some serious pasta-related envy. Luckily you don’t have to leave Seattle to find some incredible and authentic Italian food. We did the hard work for you and narrowed it down to 16 Italian restaurants in Seattle that have something unique to offer, whether it’s incredible handmade pasta, surprising affordability, limoncello flights, or an impeccable ambiance to go with your pizza.
SEATTLE, WA
Alt 95.7

Missoula vs Seattle: Driving In The Snow

Are Montana winters really that bad? Really? We covered the signs that Montana residents know to look for when it's too cold, and even provided some tips for University of Montana freshmen on how to deal with the cold as newly-minted Missoula residents. But what about a place from which...
MISSOULA, MT
MyNorthwest

New $19 minimum wage passes in Tukwila

It was a landslide in Tukwila. A $19 minimum wage is coming to the area. About 83% of voters approved the ordinance in the midterm elections. Initiative Measure #1 would bring the Tukwila minimum wage in line with SeaTac’s. According to Raise the Wage Tukwila, large employers with over...
TUKWILA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Kitchen fire scorches 12th Ave’s Barrio restaurant

A significant kitchen fire left at least least one person with burn injuries and damaged the Trace Loft North building on 12th Ave Saturday morning. Seattle Fire was called to the Barrio restaurant in the 1400 block 12th between Pine and Pike around 10:30 AM to reports of a fire inside the venue that was threatening the rest of the 100-unit condo building above.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Meet Ballard's rooftop watchdog

SEATTLE — Rumple the dog is obsessed with his owner’s rooftop! For three years, Rumple has jumped on the roof and kept watch over his Ballard neighborhood. "I never would in a million years dream that my dog was gonna go climbing on top of the house," owner Ruby Holmes said.
SEATTLE, WA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Surprisingly Awesome Hikes in Bellevue

There are a number of fantastic hikes in Bellevue! This may come as a surprise to those who associate Bellevue with affluent suburbs, freeways, Microsoft and shopping malls. If that’s you, give Bellevue another look and don’t miss out on the wonderful hikes in Bellevue that are really easy to get to. Many are accessible by transit. These hikes are all great options year round, perfect for short winter days or after work on long summer evenings. Ready for peaceful forests, bubbling creeks, rushing waterfalls and interesting historical artifacts? Read on!
BELLEVUE, WA
historylink.org

Green Lake Park (Seattle)

Green Lake Park, in Seattle, is a 323-acre park located in north Seattle, adjacent to Woodland Park. Famed landscape architect John Charles Olmsted included a boulevard around Green Lake in his 1903 plan for Seattle’s park and boulevard system. The Board of Park Commissioners acquired the lake and surrounding land by 1908 and hired Olmsted to create plans for the park in 1908 and 1910. Over the years, the park evolved from a boulevard, to a rustic lakeshore park, to a more formalized park with numerous annual events held on the lake, to a park with fewer water-based events, but a highly used pathway circumnavigating the lake. Today, it is one of the most popular parks in the state.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Freakout Festival Returns To Seattle This Weekend For An Epic Four-Day Party

If you didn’t have plans for this weekend in Seattle, you do now. Freakout Festival is back this weekend for its 10th annual edition of what its creators describe as “a musician’s festival,” “a comprehensive sensory experience,” and “a big-ass party.” The festivities kick off tomorrow (Thursday, November 10) in Ballard, and tickets are still available!
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle tech giants freeze hiring

After explosive pandemic growth, tech companies are retrenching. The company announced a hiring freeze for its corporate workforce last week. New York Times Technology Correspondent Karen Weise explains. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow. And...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

A staycation gem! Alderbrook Resort giveaway🍷💦🦪 | Local Lens Seattle

UNION, Wash. — A short drive brought me to a calming oasis on serene Hood Canal overlooking the Olympic Mountain range. I’m so excited to give you the opportunity to enjoy this spot as well as this is a giveaway video! Be sure to watch the entire video and subscribe to my channel to enter. More details below 😊 #giveawayalert.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE

