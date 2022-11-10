ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

WJHG-TV

Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Franklin County deputies prepared for Tropical Storm Nicole

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some parts of the Panhandle prepared for tropical storm winds and rain Thursdays from Nicole. The Franklin County Sheriffs Office was prepared to respond to any storm emergencies. The islands and low-lying areas were given a voluntary evacuation order before Nicole impacted the county. Sheriff A.J. Smith said bridges would […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
WMBB

Some Panhandle schools to close for Tropical Storm Nicole

UPDATE: This story was updated with information about Calhoun County schools on Thursday a 5:50 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Calhoun County […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Two arrested following Everitt Ave. shooting

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting. Deputies said on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a shooting on Everitt Avenue and found one victim shot in the shoulder. The BCSO arrested 19-year-old Vladislav Snitsar and charged him with aggravated battery […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City settles ‘Christmas lights’ lawsuit

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City has settled with a former employee who said he was fired for being a whistleblower. John Paul Jones, the city’s former logistics manager, said he was fired after he discovered the city bought more than $50,000 worth of Christmas decorations using Community Redevelopment Agency money. CRA money is […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Storm Coverage Apalachicola

The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket. Panama City Coffee Company is a locally-loved coffee shop that operates like a food truck. Owner Daniel Pratt, also known for his ‘Coffee on a Bike’, started chasing the dream in the years following Hurricane Michael.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

A new bypass has opened near Highway 390

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Extension project of Titus Road has officially been opened for drivers to use. Bay County officials said the new road should help alleviate morning and afternoon school traffic around North Bay Haven Academy. The Bay County Officials have been working on on-road connector projects. The Titus Rd. extension project extends […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach expected to have a fire tower by 2023

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local first responders will soon have a new training tool at their disposal. Panama City Beach City Council members approved the funding Thursday to build a new fire tower. Panama City Beach officials have been planning the fire tower project for two years. Thursday morning, council members approved the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
franklincounty.news

This weekend in Gulf and Franklin

After Thursday's showers, skies will be partly cloudy all weekend. Looking for a way to honor veterans on Veterans Day or spend time with friends and neighbors?. Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin counties. Veterans Day programming in Gulf County. VFW Veterans Day program. Following a venue change...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Callaway cleans up hundreds of homes damaged by Hurricane Michael

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway City officials have been pretty successful in getting rid of eyesores left behind by Hurricane Michael. They’ve spent the last four years tearing down homes that were destroyed and abandoned. “We actually got it all the way down to the final four,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “This is […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Blountstown gives nursing home veterans a special lunch

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County Veterans Office partnered with Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their veterans in nursing homes. The service members were served steaks while swapping stories of their time serving. Calhoun County Veterans Service Officer Eric Daniels said veterans in nursing homes are out of the spotlight, so the […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Pork Chop

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Pork Chop, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet brindle hound mix is four to five years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay...
PANAMA CITY, FL
thecountyrecord.net

Search leads to arrest for firearms and illegal drugs

On November 1, 2022 this writer, Investigator Lovelace, received a phone call from Deputy Durden with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. In this phone call Deputy Durden stated that while he and Deputy Lee of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a Marchman Act of Dylan Lamont Hinman, Hinman uttered a concerning statement. Deputy Durden then requested that this writer meet him and Deputy Lee at Hinman’s address.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Inmate killed in Florida prison, family wants justice

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

What impacts can the Panhandle expect from Hurricane Nicole?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle will see a diverse range of impacts from Hurricane Nicole with some counties in the east getting wind and rain while others see nothing of note. Most of the rain will fall in a 5-hour window with just lingering showers late Thursday night. Rain totals will be a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

