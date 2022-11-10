Read full article on original website
Panama City woman killed in Jackson County crash
JACKSON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a car crash in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a Panama City woman was driving north on County Road 167 in Jackson County at around 12:30 p.m. They said she made a left turn onto State Road 276, into the path of a truck that was traveling eastbound on roadway.
Franklin County deputies prepared for Tropical Storm Nicole
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some parts of the Panhandle prepared for tropical storm winds and rain Thursdays from Nicole. The Franklin County Sheriffs Office was prepared to respond to any storm emergencies. The islands and low-lying areas were given a voluntary evacuation order before Nicole impacted the county. Sheriff A.J. Smith said bridges would […]
Sandbag locations open in Gadsden County
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Officials in Gadsden County have opened two sandbag locations ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. The two locations will run until noon on Thursday, November 10th. The first is at Post Plant Pitt off Post Plant Road, and the second is at Clark Pitt...
Some Panhandle schools to close for Tropical Storm Nicole
UPDATE: This story was updated with information about Calhoun County schools on Thursday a 5:50 p.m. GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf, Liberty, and Franklin County schools will be closed on Thursday and Friday as Tropical Storm Nicole moves across Florida. Most schools across the state were already closed Friday for Veteran’s Day. Calhoun County […]
Two arrested following Everitt Ave. shooting
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting. Deputies said on Wednesday, they responded to a report of a shooting on Everitt Avenue and found one victim shot in the shoulder. The BCSO arrested 19-year-old Vladislav Snitsar and charged him with aggravated battery […]
Victim identified in fatal car accident in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police have identified an individual that was killed in a car accident on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the scene of the vehicle accident on U.S. 231, just south of Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. On arrival, investigators learned a pickup truck had been traveling north on 231 and at some point, left the roadway on the south shoulder.
Panama City settles ‘Christmas lights’ lawsuit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City has settled with a former employee who said he was fired for being a whistleblower. John Paul Jones, the city’s former logistics manager, said he was fired after he discovered the city bought more than $50,000 worth of Christmas decorations using Community Redevelopment Agency money. CRA money is […]
Storm Coverage Apalachicola
The Panama City Police Department is making sure you know if you don't click it... you'll get a ticket. Panama City Coffee Company is a locally-loved coffee shop that operates like a food truck. Owner Daniel Pratt, also known for his ‘Coffee on a Bike’, started chasing the dream in the years following Hurricane Michael.
A new bypass has opened near Highway 390
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)— The Extension project of Titus Road has officially been opened for drivers to use. Bay County officials said the new road should help alleviate morning and afternoon school traffic around North Bay Haven Academy. The Bay County Officials have been working on on-road connector projects. The Titus Rd. extension project extends […]
Shell Point Beach residents prepare homes for Tropical Storm Nicole impacts
SHELL POINT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - Wakulla County residents prepared their homes, moved their cars from the coast and stocked up with supplies Thursday to prepare for impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole. Anne Henson and her family were moving their cars up to Crawfordville in the afternoon stocking her hurricane...
One dead in car crash on Highway 231 in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – According to Panama City Police, at least one person is dead following a car crash off Highway 231. According to Panama City Police, they received a call about a car in the brush on the side of Highway 231 northbound near Cherokee Heights Road early Thursday morning. Officers said they […]
Panama City Beach expected to have a fire tower by 2023
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local first responders will soon have a new training tool at their disposal. Panama City Beach City Council members approved the funding Thursday to build a new fire tower. Panama City Beach officials have been planning the fire tower project for two years. Thursday morning, council members approved the […]
This weekend in Gulf and Franklin
After Thursday's showers, skies will be partly cloudy all weekend. Looking for a way to honor veterans on Veterans Day or spend time with friends and neighbors?. Here's what's going on in Gulf and Franklin counties. Veterans Day programming in Gulf County. VFW Veterans Day program. Following a venue change...
Callaway cleans up hundreds of homes damaged by Hurricane Michael
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Callaway City officials have been pretty successful in getting rid of eyesores left behind by Hurricane Michael. They’ve spent the last four years tearing down homes that were destroyed and abandoned. “We actually got it all the way down to the final four,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said. “This is […]
Crews work to restore power in Tallahassee
Thursday, linemen started their day at 7 a.m. They work from location to location fixing power outages.
Blountstown gives nursing home veterans a special lunch
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Calhoun County Veterans Office partnered with Blountstown Health and Rehabilitation Center to celebrate their veterans in nursing homes. The service members were served steaks while swapping stories of their time serving. Calhoun County Veterans Service Officer Eric Daniels said veterans in nursing homes are out of the spotlight, so the […]
News 13: Pet Adoption Option: Pork Chop
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Pork Chop, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet brindle hound mix is four to five years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter. Bay...
Search leads to arrest for firearms and illegal drugs
On November 1, 2022 this writer, Investigator Lovelace, received a phone call from Deputy Durden with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. In this phone call Deputy Durden stated that while he and Deputy Lee of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a Marchman Act of Dylan Lamont Hinman, Hinman uttered a concerning statement. Deputy Durden then requested that this writer meet him and Deputy Lee at Hinman’s address.
Inmate killed in Florida prison, family wants justice
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two weeks after an inmate died in the Bay Correctional Facility, he was buried this weekend. His family said another prisoner killed the 60-year-old. “All I want is justice for my dad,” Michael Toler Sr.’s daughter Talitha Toler said. Weeks after Toler was killed in the Bay County prison, his family […]
What impacts can the Panhandle expect from Hurricane Nicole?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle will see a diverse range of impacts from Hurricane Nicole with some counties in the east getting wind and rain while others see nothing of note. Most of the rain will fall in a 5-hour window with just lingering showers late Thursday night. Rain totals will be a […]
