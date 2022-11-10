ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

All-black Panthers uniforms a hit — or headbutt for Baker Mayfield

Maybe Baker Mayfield just really loves the Panthers’ new “dark side” helmets? (Everyone else does.) After the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday, Mayfield — who didn’t play — celebrated with his teammates by walking up to several who were wearing the black helmets and headbutted them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant. Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have...
ARIZONA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol. McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13...
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players

OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Raleigh News & Observer

Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win

Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot’s Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?

Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable. No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.
Raleigh News & Observer

Do Buccaneers Have Loyal Fans, Even After Winning Super Bowl in 2020?

There's an opinion around most major sports that winning will drive growth in the fan base, and if it's true then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should have a pretty good one. After all, the team did just win a Super Bowl in the 2020 NFL season and were prime contenders until injuries and the most unfortunate jumping jacks we've ever seen derailed their efforts one year ago.
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Broncos Make Final Decision on OLB Baron Browning at Titans

It's uncommon to see an NFL team emerge from its bye week less healthy than when it began, but it's been that kind of a season for the Denver Broncos. The bye is supposed to be about resting, recovering, and healing. But not for the Broncos, apparently, who not only...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?

The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

OBJ Visits with Bills GM: Von Miller Arranges Signing Call

Odell Beckham Jr. has every reason to take his time, weigh his offers and evaluated the true-contention level of his suitors. Meanwhile, those suitors - which include the Super Bowl LVI-hopeful Buffalo Bills - have every reason to begin their push. And according to Bills standout and Beckham "brother'' Von Miller, that push has already started.
BUFFALO, NY
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams

Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades. In October, the Carolina Panthers traded running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Robbie Anderson to the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals, respectively.
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Raleigh News & Observer

Tyler Lockett ‘Soft’? Seattle Seahawks WR Fires Back at Fans and Critics

The Seattle Seahawks are about to vault into the national spotlight against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a Sunday morning (6:30 a.m. Seattle time) game in Germany - and it is a spotlight that this team has earned. Meanwhile, Seahawks veteran receiver Tyler Lockett thinks he's earned something else from...
SEATTLE, WA
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Broncos S Justin Simmons Ruled Out vs. Titans

If the Denver Broncos are going to beat the Tennessee Titans on the road, it'll be because of the team's ability to overcome yet another key personnel loss. Saturday evening, KOARadio's Benjamin Allbright reported that starting safety Justin Simmons has been ruled out with a knee. "Per source: Despite earlier...
DENVER, CO
Raleigh News & Observer

Saints Mid-Season Grades: Defense

Entering the 2022 season, the New Orleans Saints were expected to have an elite defensive until. Now halfway through the 18-week regular season, we've seen the Saints get pushed around in the running game, produce an inconsistent pass rush, be prone to big plays in the passing game, and miss tackles in bunches.
ATLANTA, LA
Raleigh News & Observer

Another Practice Squad WR Gets a Shot

NASHVILLE – Apparently, adding one wide receiver to the active roster might not be enough. The Tennessee Titans have two more available for Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos than they have had in recent weeks, when four were in uniform. C.J. Board was one of two members...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy