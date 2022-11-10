Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Woman killed in 3 car crash involving Broward County bus
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal three car crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale. The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 just after 4:30 p.m. Detectives said a Broward County Transit bus and and a 2016 Chevy Malibu were stopped in the westbound lanes on Sunrise Boulevard at a red traffic light. The driver of a 2016 Dodge Journey, Janina Alexis, was driving down the same road, when she rear-ended the Broward County Transit bus which pushed into the Malibu.
WSVN-TV
Tow truck driver shoots driver following traffic dispute in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tense dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday afternoon. According to police, around 2:30 p.m., outside of Ultimate Auto Werks at Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street, a male tow truck driver got into a dispute with a male driver.
Traffic dispute leads to road rage shooting in SW Miami-Dade
MIAMI - A dispute between a tow truck driver and another driver led to a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon. We're following more breaking news out of southwest Miami-Dade -- where police say a road rage incident broke out.Chopper 4 flew over the scene along Southwest 122nd Avenue and 128th Street.According to investigators -- two men got into a heated argument in the middle of the road and one of the men -- a tow truck driver -- pulled out a gun and shot the other man.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in stable condition. The shooter is currently in police custody and Miami-Dade Police detectives are investigating.
cw34.com
Deputies searching for missing Broward woman
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman from Central Broward. According to detectives, 39-year-old Mimose Dulcio was last seen on Nov. 10 around 5:30 p.m. near Northwest 30th Avenue. Dulcio is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and...
Boy died after being shot by sibling in northeast Miami-Dade apartment
MIAMI - A young boy died Thursday evening after he was shot by another child inside a northeast Miami-Dade apartment. Miami-Dade police said there were five siblings home alone in the apartment, in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, at the time of the shooting. Their ages ranged between 9 and 15 years old. When emergency crews arrived shortly after 5 p.m., they found 11-year-old She'Marion Burse had been shot in the chest. The boy was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died. The boy's parents were working at the time, one of them is a Miami-Dade corrections officer, according to investigators.Investigators said that Burse's 13-years-old sibling got a firearm from inside a firearm case that was in the master bedroom closet. While he was handling the firearm, he accidentally fired it, striking Burse. Currently no charges are expected to be filed. It remains unclear at this time how and if the weapon was secured or the type of firearm involved in the shooting.
New details on 11-year-old boy accidentally shot by sibling in NE Miami-Dade apartment
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE - Miami-Dade Police released new details Friday about the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy inside his parents' apartment on Thursday night.The child was the son of a Miami-Dade corrections officer.They say the 13-year-old brother of Shemarion Burse had discovered a handgun inside a firearm case inside his parents' master bedroom closet and while he was handling it, it accidentally discharged. A bullet struck Shemarion in the chest. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital but did not survive.While gun owners can be held liable in such cases, police said they do not expect to file charges in...
WSVN-TV
Trooper taken to hospital after cruiser gets stuck under tanker
BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of tanker trouble involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper happened in Boca Raton. The incident happened on Interstate 95, near Yamato Road, Thursday. According to police, a trooper’s car got stuck under the tanker after the truck’s driver lost control. The...
NBC Miami
Miami Police Department Officer Not Injured After Crash on Florida's Turnpike
Police are investigating an early morning crash involving a Miami Police Department vehicle Friday on Florida's Turnpike. The crash took place in the southbound lanes around Southwest 40th Street. Miami Police said the officer was driving home when the accident took place. The officer, who was not identified, was not...
WSVN-TV
2 teens transported after car crashes into home in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teenagers had to be transported to the hospital after a van crashed into a South Florida home. On Wednesday, Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to 9840 SW 32nd St. in Southwest Miami-Dade, due to reports of a traffic crash. The white van...
cw34.com
Tasered by police after allegedly hitting senior with a stick, locking herself in her SUV
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — He's 82 and she's 40 years younger but the call to 911 said "Vivica Swanigan had just physically assaulted victim [name] with a stick. [Dispatch] then advised Vivica Swanigan had gotten into her black [SUV] and possibly had the stick inside the vehicle with her."
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
STRANGLER THINGS: Delray Beach Police Arrest Man, Charge Strangulation
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man is facing a strangulation charge after allegedly attacking a woman with whom he lives — or lived. Anthony Arteaga, 41, of Sunset Pines Drive in Delray Beach was booked into jail on November 7th. He […]
AOL Corp
10-year-old boy who was shot in Miami-Dade apartment dies, police say
A 10-year-old boy has died after being shot in a northeast Miami-Dade apartment Thursday afternoon, police said. Miami-Dade officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper chest when they were called to an apartment complex at around 5:10 p.m., in the 600 block of Ives Dairy Road, Miami-Dade Police Spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta said.
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
Click10.com
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
NBC Miami
Preliminary Report Released in Deadly Miramar Plane Crash
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on the October 17 crash of a small plane into a Miramar home that killed both people on board. Witnesses told the NTSB that on the day of the crash, the flight instructor - identified as 34-year-old Anthony Yen - and the student pilot identified as 32-year-old Jordan Hall went to the hanger at North Perry Airport and asked for a screwdriver. The two told witnesses that they were having problems with the plane in the days preceding the crash.
Dump trucks valued at more than $200K swiped from business
The search is on to find a pair of pricey dump trucks stolen from a family-owned business in Riviera Beach.
NBC Miami
Pair Arrested in Series of Robberies and Abductions in Miami: Police
Two men responsible for a string of robberies and abductions over a five-day period in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood last month have been arrested, police said. Jesus Carbonell, 51, and Zdenek Jelen, 49, are facing a number of charges that include kidnapping and robbery, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Miami Police...
Click10.com
Police investigating shooting in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Miami on Wednesday morning. According to authorities with the North Miami Police Department, officers responded to a shooting around 11 a.m. near the 1100 block of Northwest 133rd Street. Police said a vehicle was spotted fleeing...
NBC Miami
Family Located After Child Found Wandering Alone on North Miami Beach Roadway
Police have located the family of a young child found wandering alone on a North Miami Beach roadway early Friday morning. Officers found the boy in the middle of Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street, just before 1:30 a.m. The child is non-verbal and was unable to give any information...
