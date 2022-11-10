ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Mines, looting, no power: Kherson assesses damage after Russian retreat

After two nights of jubilation following the liberation of their city, the people of Kherson on Sunday began to assess the extent of the damage wrought by eight long months of Russian occupation, with residents still without electricity and water. On Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had destroyed...
The Associated Press

French border checks in force over Italy’s migrant policy

ROME (AP) — Lines formed Sunday at Italy’s northern border crossings with France following Paris’ decision to reinforce border controls over a diplomatic row with Italy about migration policy and humanitarian rescue ships that shows no end in sight. The Ventimiglia-Menton crossing along the picturesque Mediterranean coast...

