cbs4indy.com
1 dead, 1 injured after self-inflicted shooting incident in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating a possibly self-inflicted shooting incident that left a woman dead and put a man in the hospital. CPD was called around 8:25 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Johnson Drive for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found a woman, identified as 63-year-old Susan Shaw, dead.
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
WISH-TV
Woman dead after northeast side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman has died after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis on Tuesday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. That’s near 38th Street and Sherman Drive. The victim...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: Man arrested for murder after woman shot and killed
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for the murder of a woman Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Friday. Just before noon Thursday, police were called to the 3400 block of Grant Avenue on a report of a person shot. Officers arrived...
Police investigate shooting on Indy’s east side
Police are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon.
Man arrested in deadly shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Grant Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. A...
WISH-TV
Investigators seek arson suspect after west side apartment fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are seeking tips in identifying a man in a Halloween mask believed to be involved in an arson fire. The Wayne Township Fire Department and the Indiana Arson & Crime Association are trying to learn the man’s identity. They believe he is connected to...
Teen checked into hospital following shooting at northeast side gas station
A 17-year-old was checked into a hospital early Thursday after being shot, possibly at a gas station on the city's northeast side.
1 critically injured after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a person was shot Tuesday on Indianapolis' near east side. IMPD officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 2200 block of East 25th Street, near North Keystone Avenue, just before 9 p.m. They located a person with an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
Franklin man with domestic violence history arrested after girlfriend’s ‘suspicious’ death
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police in Franklin arrested 49-year-old Johnathan Baker for a probation violation and handgun possession after they found his girlfriend dead inside her home. Police and family identified the woman as 47-year-old Jennifer Lewis. Investigators say they were initially called to the home on Woodfield Boulevard at...
wfft.com
Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a young Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked by George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police was sentenced Thursday to one year of home detention. Tyler Newby, 32, also was sentenced to four years...
WISH-TV
Man dies in Tuesday night shooting on Mass Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting on Massachusetts Avenue late Tuesday and his death was being investigated as a homicide, police said. Just before 11:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man shot near a gravel lot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue. That’s a business and residential area by the intersection of 34th Street and Arlington Avenue on the city’s east side.
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police looking for 4 accused of stealing bottles in liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are seeking four people in connection to a robbery at a liquor store. Carmel Police are investigating a robbery that was reported just before 1 p.m. Thursday at Payless Liquors at 14580 River Road. Four people who were seen on surveillance video are...
Indy driver hit on I-70 minutes after getting in crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was seriously hurt Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle on I-70 after getting into a crash minutes earlier. It happened around 5 a.m. at mile marker 85 which is in between Massachusetts Avenue and Emerson Avenue. It was a chain reaction that began with one driver spinning out […]
cbs4indy.com
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention for shooting, killing man during 2020 Indy riot
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Newby will serve one year of home detention after being found guilty of reckless homicide last month by a judge. Prosecutors originally pursued a murder charge for Newby, who was accused of shooting and killing Dorian Murrell during the second night of protests and rioting in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby claimed he shot Murrell in self-defense. A mistrial in 2021 saw a jury unable to come to a unanimous decision and a charge of voluntary manslaughter thrown out by a judge.
wbiw.com
IMPD arrests man in connection to shooting at Oasis Church over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement where multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband.
wbiw.com
Heltonville woman injures child and is arrested
HELTONVILLE – A Heltonville woman was arrested on a domestic battery causing injury on Saturday, November 5th. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 2000 block of Hickory Grove Road after a request for a welfare check on a female juvenile due to blood coming from her right ear.
Fox 59
1 killed in shooting near Mass Ave and N. Arlington
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said one person was killed in an apparent shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. Just before 11 p.m., IMPD East district officers received a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of Massachusetts Ave. That stretch of Mass Ave intersects with the intersection of N. Arlington and E. 34th Street.
'Crime is insane here': Northeast side Family Dollar riddled by crime
Reports show that a Family Dollar and a Walgreens on the northeast side of Indianapolis have seen a long string of criminal activity.
Police arrest two suspects in connection to Keystone store robberies
Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of robberies across the city's north side following a standoff and pursuit that followed their latest heist, police have announced.
