ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
AUSTIN, TX
Government Technology

SpaceX Is Building a New Facility in Central Texas

(TNS) — SpaceX has begun constructing a half-million-square-foot building on a rural property in Bastrop, right across the street from where another Elon Musk-owned business venture, The Boring Company, has taken up residence. The 521,000-square-foot building — roughly the size of five or six H-E-B stores — is on...
BASTROP, TX
happi927.com

Um…wow. I guess they like Elon.

The owners of cryptocurrency firm Elon GOAT Token are big fans of Twitter’s new owner, and they’ve put their money where their mouth is. The company has spent $600k to create a 30-foot-long monument to Elon Musk in the form of the billionaire’s head on the body of a goat and riding a rocket.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project

About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park creates tax increment reinvestment zone, paving way for super-regional destination center

Cedar Park City Council approved a tax increment reinvestment zone to support future Project Northwest New Hope development at its Nov. 10 meeting. (Courtesy NFM) Cedar Park City Council unanimously approved a tax increment reinvestment zone that will fund public infrastructure and other site improvements to support a future $400 million mixed-used development during its Nov. 10 meeting.
CEDAR PARK, TX
fox7austin.com

Stabbing at H-E-B leaves 2 people hurt

AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are hurt after a stabbing at a Southeast Austin H-E-B supermarket. Police were called to the H-E-B on East Riverside and Pleasant Valley before 11 a.m. on November 12. Exact details of what happened have not been released but Austin-Travis County EMS confirms that two...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy