LeBron James tweeted on Thursday that he thinks Kyrie Irving should be playing for the Brooklyn Nets, not serving a suspension. "I told you guys that I don't believe in sharing hurtful information," James tweeted. "And I'll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That's what I think. It's that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he's asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He's not the person that's being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."

2 DAYS AGO