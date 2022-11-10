Read full article on original website
California police find 'significant amount of blood' in missing 25-year-old mother's home: Report
Police are searching for missing 25-year-old mom Rachel Castillo of Simi Valley, California, after a "significant amount of blood" was found in her home.
Missing California teenager Trinity Backus found dead, sheriff's office confirms
Missing teen Trinity Backus was found dead Friday afternoon half a mile away from her aunt's residence, where she was last seen leaving Wednesday night, in Nevada City, California.
Renewed interest in Minnesota farmer whose murder was solved with help of family Bible
A Bible helped solved the 2015 murder of a Minnesota farmer who was killed in his home, authorities said
Riot at detention center in Kentucky under investigation
Kentucky State Police were called to the Adair Regional Detention Center on Friday.
Father of missing Maryland kids 'cautiously optimistic' mom Catherine Hoggle will be competent to stand trial
The mother of two Maryland children who have been missing since 2014 could have her murder charges dropped if she is found not competent to stand trial by Dec. 1.
Ex-Playboy model signs plea deal in beating death of psychiatrist found in car trunk
Former Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner entered a plea deal in the 2019 beating death of California psychologist Thomas Burchard.
Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves
A 13-year-old boy in Maryland was fatally shot on Tuesday evening while raking leaves, and police have no suspects in custody after the incident.
California hospitals using overflow tents for rising number of flu patients
California's early flu season has begun to putting pressure on local emergency departments forcing hospital to use overflow tents outside emergency rooms.
Driver slams into South Los Angeles carnival, injuring 6
Six people were injured in Los Angeles when a person drove through a street carnival in the city’s historic South Central area Saturday night. The driver then fled the scene.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Florida beachfront homes covered in sand following Hurricane Nicole
Coastal Florida homes were seen covered under several feet of sand in photos from officials following the destructive force of Hurricane Nicole last week.
TUCKER CARLSON: Democracy is a faith-based system... but who could believe in this?
Fox News host Tucker Carlson voices his concerns over Americans still not knowing some results in the midterm elections on Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
'It's overwhelming': One day in Colorado's auto theft epidemic
DENVER — The phone call startled Brad Ouren. He had left his Chevrolet pickup at a shop not far from his Monument home. It needed an oil change, but the shop was backed up, and so it was still sitting in the yard when he drove by a couple days later.
q95fm.net
State Police Ask For Public Assistance In Locating Wanted Man
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man. 34-year-old Charles Branham is currently wanted for failing to appear in court. He is charged with assault, burglary, and drug possession. If you have any information that could assist police, please contact Kentucky...
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
The Teen Vampire Cult of Kentucky – True Crime After Dark
Sixteen-year-old Roderick "Rod" Ferrell was convinced he was actually a 500-year-old vampire. In 1996, Rod and four members of his vampire cult went to Florida on a recruiting trip and would never return the same.
Arizona's Maricopa County says it will count around 80,000 votes Friday, leaving fewer than 300,000
Maricopa County gave an update on Friday afternoon on how many ballots it expects to have counted by its evening update and how many are left in total.
KRDO
Secretary of State’s Office sending staff member to Pueblo County to oversee ballot count
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- All eyes are on Pueblo County while election workers continue counting key ballots in the tight race for Colorado's Third Congressional District seat. The race is extremely close between Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert and her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch. Thursday, the tide changed in favor...
17 juveniles, 13 adults arrested after drugs, guns found at Scott County party
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Scott County arrested 30 people on Sunday after a party where drugs, guns, and “disorderly conduct” were on display. Police were first called early Sunday due to someone calling in a vehicle that was blocking the road and obstructing traffic outside of a home on E. State Road 356 […]
Georgia man slapped voter and recorded video of polling stations, arrest warrant says
A Georgia man allegedly used his phone to record video of polling machines in addition to slapping a voter on Election Day, according to an arrest warrant.
