Read full article on original website
Related
Ghislaine Maxwell claims Mail on Sunday photo of Prince Andrew and 17-year-old Virginia Roberts is fake — but won't say why
It is one of the most notorious pictures in the world – and one that has haunted the Royal who stands at its centre. Taken late in the evening of March 10, 2001, it shows Prince Andrew with his hand around the waist of a then 17-year-old Virginia Roberts – now Giuffre – with Ghislaine Maxwell beaming to one side.
Woman who accused Prince Andrew drops 'mistaken' allegations against Alan Dershowitz
The American woman who accused Prince Andrew of sex trafficking and won millions now says she "may have been mistaken" about accusing Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz of similar alleged misdeeds. Virginia Roberts Giuffre dropped her longstanding lawsuit against Dershowitz on Tuesday, saying she might have been wrong when she...
Convicted Jeffrey Epstein cohort Ghislaine Maxwell seen exercising, socializing in prison yard
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-lover of disgraced financier Jefferey Epstein, was spotted earlier this week exercising outside the Tallahassee Federal Correctional Institution in Florida.
WATCH: Bill Clinton skirts around question about connection to Jeffrey Epstein
Former President Bill Clinton skirted around answering a pointed question about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
Virginia Giuffre Says Dershowitz Abuse Claim May Have Been ‘Mistake’
A victim of Jeffrey Epstein has settled a lawsuit against Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz and released a statement indicating she possibly made a mistake in accusing him of sexual assault.Virginia Giuffre, who says she was kept as a sex slave to Epstein and his convicted accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, sued Dershowitz months before the late sex trafficker’s arrest in the summer of 2019.The settlement ends three years of litigation—during which Dershowitz adamantly defended himself and counter-sued Giuffre, a high-profile survivor of Epstein’s abuse.The New York Times first reported that Giuffre was releasing a joint statement announcing the settlement.In the joint...
Prince Andrew Spotted With Sarah Ferguson Hours After Ghislaine Maxwell Claimed She Felt 'So Bad For Him' During Virginia Giuffre Scandal
Prince Andrew was spotted looking pale and disheartened while driving through Windsor with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, mere hours after his rumored former lover Ghislaine Maxwell admitted that she still "cares" for him. The convicted sex trafficker spoke out about their relationship as well as Andrew's high profile legal battle...
Prince Andrew & Ex Sarah Ferguson Go For A Drive After Ghislaine Maxwell Calls Disgraced Royal 'A Dear Friend'
Unbothered? Though imprisoned Ghislaine Maxwell discussed her past friendship with Prince Andrew in a candid interview, the father-of-two wasn't afraid to show his face in public, as he was spotted driving around with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson over the weekend. Photos show Andrew behind the wheel of a Range Rover with...
Trump Threatens Journalists With Prison Rape for Not Revealing Supreme Court Leak (Video)
“When this person realizes he’s going to be the bride of another prisoner very shortly he will…’tell you exactly who that leaker is!'” Trump warned. Former President Donald Trump threatened journalists with prison rape Saturday, suggesting the federal government use violence as a way to combat leaks to the media from journalists.
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’
Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
RARE Prison Spotting: Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Jogs Around Barbed-Wire Fence As She Serves 20-Year Prison Sentence
Ghislaine Maxwell is making the most out of her prison sentence. The socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker was caught on an early morning jog — but she couldn't go far. The photos, taken outside of Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute, showed Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover surrounded by a massive barbed-wire fence as she continues to serve 20 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.Instead of an orange jumpsuit, Ghislaine, 60, ran around the prison yard in gray sweats and a matching sweatshirt to fight off Florida's crisp morning weather. Despite complaining about the facility's living conditions, Epstein's disgraced right-hand woman reportedly gets 40 minutes every day...
Ghislaine Maxwell praises Trump for backing her in prison interview: ‘I was touched’
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and confidant of infamous child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, told a filmmaker that the support of men including Donald Trump and Prince Andrew gave her a "big boost" in prison. Maxwell was convicted in June and was sentenced to 20 years in prison...
Second "We Build The Wall" fraud trial ends in conviction
A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall.Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan....
BBC
Trump questioned under oath over rape accuser's defamation case
Former US President Donald Trump has answered questions under oath in a lawsuit brought against him by an advice columnist who says he raped her. E Jean Carroll alleges the attack took place in a New York luxury department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Mr Trump denied the claim...
Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency as she faces up to 20 years for Theranos crimes
SAN JOSE -- Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company.In an 82-page document filed late Thursday, Holmes' lawyers tried to persuade U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, partly because she has already been stigmatized by intense media coverage that has turned her into a "caricature to be mocked and vilified."If Davila decides she send her to prison, Holmes' lawyers argued she...
Comments / 0