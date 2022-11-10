The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred during a police pursuit. The crash occurred on November 9 after one Marlboro Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle in connection with a criminal investigation of an attempted car theft from a residence that occurred in Marlboro, Monmouth County. The vehicle being pursued struck unrelated civilian vehicles, resulting in one occupant’s death and injury to three other vehicle occupants. The identities of the decedent and the other individuals are not being released at this time.

OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO