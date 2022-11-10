Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison
There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
Sayerville, NJ Man Arrested For Posting A Manifesto Containing Threats To Attack A Synagogue And Jewish People
November 10, 2022 A Middlesex County, New Jersey, man was arrested today for transmitting via the internet a manifesto containing…
N.J. neighbor calls cops on 9-year-old Black girl spraying spotted lanternflies; family speaks out
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson was hoping to do her part in the state’s battle against lanternflies. Using a home remedy she’d discovered on TikTok, the girl went out in her Caldwell neighborhood to fight the invasive species, spraying the trees and sidewalks with a solution of dish soap and apple cider vinegar.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot
A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
jcitytimes.com
Developing: Mass Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette
In a developing story, four people are being treated for gunshot wounds at Jersey City Medical Center following a mass shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. The shooting reportedly took place in the vicinity of Virginia Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon. One victim was driven to...
N.J. man dies after midday shooting in Newark
A 23-year-old Newark man died after being shot at Tuesday afternoon in the city, officials said. Nyshon Anthony died from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital Wednesday. Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday of a man shot on South Orange Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Town cancels event at N.J. arts center due to possibility of ‘confrontation,’ mayor says
A Thursday event planned for the Williams Center, a Rutherford arts venue, was cancelled by borough officials because of the “potential for confrontation,” Mayor Frank Nunziato said in a statement. “Unbeknownst to the borough, an event was planned for this evening at the Williams Center, news of which...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, 37-year veteran of the department, dies suddenly
The Bayonne Police Department is mourning the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the department who passed away suddenly on Friday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement late Friday evening.
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Somerset man charged in fatal vehicle crash in Old Bridge following police pursuit
OLD BRIDGE – A 19-year-old Somerset man has been charged in connection with a fatal vehicle crash following a police pursuit, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Old Bridge Acting Police Chief Donald F. Fritz Jr. Samuel Villar was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Investigating Vehicle Crash Resulting in the Death of a Vehicle Occupant in Old Bridge Following Pursuit by Police
The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred during a police pursuit. The crash occurred on November 9 after one Marlboro Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle in connection with a criminal investigation of an attempted car theft from a residence that occurred in Marlboro, Monmouth County. The vehicle being pursued struck unrelated civilian vehicles, resulting in one occupant’s death and injury to three other vehicle occupants. The identities of the decedent and the other individuals are not being released at this time.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main
A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
Attorney general: 1 person killed, 3 injured in crash during police chase
A police pursuit in Middlesex County has left one person dead and three others injured.
thecoaster.net
Long Branch Man Charged in Shooting
A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch and left one victim injured last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Nov. 3. Donte Gibson, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder,...
Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
Monmouth County, NJ sobriety checkpoint set up for this weekend
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP— Heads up if you plan to travel through Monmouth County tomorrow night. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force will be conducting a DWI checkpoint starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 until 1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 in an effort to combat drunk driving in the state.
NY1
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
Comments / 0