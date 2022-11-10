ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Daily Voice

Bomb Threat Shakes Up Jewish Community Center In Edison

There was an unfounded bomb threat on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Jewish Community Center of Middlesex County. The center on Oak Tree Road in Edison was temporarily evacuated. Police found no bomb and there were no injuries, according to Lt. Robert Duffy, an Edison Police Department spokesman. An investigation...
EDISON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Middlesex Man Arrested And Charged In New Jersey Shul Threat Plot

A Middlesex County man was arrested today for posting a manifesto online containing threats to attack a synagogue and Jewish people, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, New Jersey, was arrested this morning and is charged by complaint with one count of transmitting a threat...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Developing: Mass Shooting in Bergen-Lafayette

In a developing story, four people are being treated for gunshot wounds at Jersey City Medical Center following a mass shooting in Bergen-Lafayette. The shooting reportedly took place in the vicinity of Virginia Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive at approximately 4 p.m. this afternoon. One victim was driven to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man dies after midday shooting in Newark

A 23-year-old Newark man died after being shot at Tuesday afternoon in the city, officials said. Nyshon Anthony died from a gunshot wound at a nearby hospital Wednesday. Police received a report at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday of a man shot on South Orange Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Police Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, 37-year veteran of the department, dies suddenly

The Bayonne Police Department is mourning the death of Capt. Paul Jamolawicz, a 37-year veteran of the department who passed away suddenly on Friday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a statement late Friday evening.
BAYONNE, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Attorney General’s Office Investigating Vehicle Crash Resulting in the Death of a Vehicle Occupant in Old Bridge Following Pursuit by Police

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating a vehicle crash that occurred during a police pursuit. The crash occurred on November 9 after one Marlboro Police Officer attempted to stop the vehicle in connection with a criminal investigation of an attempted car theft from a residence that occurred in Marlboro, Monmouth County. The vehicle being pursued struck unrelated civilian vehicles, resulting in one occupant’s death and injury to three other vehicle occupants. The identities of the decedent and the other individuals are not being released at this time.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Central Jersey town working to repair broken water main

A town in Middlesex County is working to repair a large water main that broke early Saturday morning. The East Brunswick Water Department discovered a break in a 30-inch-diameter water main on Ryders Lane at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, township police said in a press release. The water main break was isolated, repairs are currently underway and they will continue throughout the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
thecoaster.net

Long Branch Man Charged in Shooting

A Long Branch man has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that took place in West Long Branch and left one victim injured last month, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Nov. 3. Donte Gibson, 27, was charged with one count of first-degree attempted murder,...
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
NY1

Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats

New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
BROOKLYN, NY

