Aaron Hunter
20h ago

Isaiah 54:15-17[15]Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake.[16]Behold, I have created the smith that bloweth the coals in the fire, and that bringeth forth an instrument for his work; and I have created the waster to destroy.[17]No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.

truth to power
16h ago

Tom Nides would do well to keep his own house in order. Judea and Samaria belong to the Jewish people and they have a right to build settlements where wherever they want. No hypocrisy there

Riley
14h ago

You only ignore the truth because there not of color stop acting like these Ashkenazis so called Jews are above reproach and question shame on you

