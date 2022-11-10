ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ScienceAlert

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Paralysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery

Patients with chronic spinal cord injuries have walked once more after a breakthrough scientific discovery. Researchers have identified a group of nerve cells that have been found to play a key role in the recovery of motor function. This video shows the once-paralysed patients taking steps, reaping the benefits of...
CBS Boston

Study says gut and brain are linked

BOSTON - A new study supports the long-held belief that the gut and the brain are linked.Researchers in Tokyo studied mice and found that the animals exposed to repeated emotional stress exhibited symptoms similar to irritable bowel syndrome, with abdominal cramps and diarrhea. The gastrointestinal effects lasted for at least a month. They did not notice the same changes when the mice were subjected to physical stress.This research may help explain why patients with major depression and post-traumatic stress disorder often suffer from GI distress.
The Independent

Scientists identify nerve cells that help patients walk again after paralysis

Scientists have identified a group of nerve cells that helps patients with paralysis stand up and walk again.These nerve cells, or neurons, called Vsx2, are present in the brain stem and the spinal cord and have been found to play a key role in the recovery of motor function after spinal cord injury.The researchers from Switzerland hailed their findings, published in the journal Nature, as a “clinical breakthrough”.Study author Jordan Squair, who focuses on regenerative therapies at Neurorestore – a centre set up by scientists in Switzerland to develop new neurosurgical treatments, said: “This paves the way to more targeted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

Scientists found a way for people with paralysis to walk again

Scientists have managed to do what many might have thought impossible. According to new research published in the journal Nature, a group of researchers from the Swiss research group NeuroRestore was able to identify neurons that could restore the ability to walk in paralyzed individuals. The researchers published their findings...
WebMD

Emotional Stress Causes IBS-Like Symptoms in Mice

Nov. 8, 2022 – Laboratory mice exposed to repeated emotional stress showed symptoms similar to those of irritable bowel syndrome, new research shows. The results add to a growing body of evidence linking the brain, diet, and gut. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. The...
Ingram Atkinson

After man uses pregnancy test as a joke, he later finds out he has cancer

What would you do if you found out you had cancer?. A pregnancy test was discovered by a man in his girlfriend's bathroom a few years ago, and he simply chose to pee on it for amusement. The amusing part of it was that his test results unexpectedly showed that he was pregnant. Naturally, the guy found this to be hysterical and quickly started joking around with everyone that he was actually pregnant.
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge

A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
The Independent

Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition

The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Interesting Engineering

Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells

Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
The Conversation UK

Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms

For a portion of people who get COVID, symptoms continue for months or even years after the initial infection. This is commonly referred to as “long COVID”. Some people with long COVID complain of “brain fog”, which includes a wide variety of cognitive symptoms affecting memory, concentration, sleep and speech. There’s also growing concern about findings that people who have had COVID are at increased risk of developing brain disorders, such as dementia.
ScienceAlert

Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's

A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
ScienceAlert

Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk

Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
Healthymeal

Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes

Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Healthymeal

Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes

Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
Medical News Today

Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?

Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Medical News Today

Goldenhar syndrome: Symptoms and outlook

Goldenhar syndrome is a disorder that a person has from birth. It causes changes in the development of the face and spine. Most people with Goldenhar syndrome have a typical life expectancy, but it can be life threatening in some cases. Goldenhar syndrome is part of the oculo-auriculo-vertebral (OAV) spectrum,...
ScienceAlert

Ancient 15,000-Year-Old Viruses Found in Melting Tibetan Glaciers

Ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of melting permafrost, almost like something out of a horror movie. From incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old. Not all of these things are dead. Centuries-old...
ScienceAlert

We Thought These Animals Were Silent. Scientists Just Found Their Voices

Commonly assumed to be silent, 53 animals have had their 'voices' added to a family tree of vocalizations in an effort to determine when acoustic communication emerged in evolutionary history. The species that are finally being heard come from four different animal clades, including 50 turtle species, the South American...
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

57K+
Followers
3K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy