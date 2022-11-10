Read full article on original website
Paralysed patients walk again after breakthrough nerve cell discovery
Patients with chronic spinal cord injuries have walked once more after a breakthrough scientific discovery. Researchers have identified a group of nerve cells that have been found to play a key role in the recovery of motor function. This video shows the once-paralysed patients taking steps, reaping the benefits of...
Study says gut and brain are linked
BOSTON - A new study supports the long-held belief that the gut and the brain are linked.Researchers in Tokyo studied mice and found that the animals exposed to repeated emotional stress exhibited symptoms similar to irritable bowel syndrome, with abdominal cramps and diarrhea. The gastrointestinal effects lasted for at least a month. They did not notice the same changes when the mice were subjected to physical stress.This research may help explain why patients with major depression and post-traumatic stress disorder often suffer from GI distress.
Scientists identify nerve cells that help patients walk again after paralysis
Scientists have identified a group of nerve cells that helps patients with paralysis stand up and walk again.These nerve cells, or neurons, called Vsx2, are present in the brain stem and the spinal cord and have been found to play a key role in the recovery of motor function after spinal cord injury.The researchers from Switzerland hailed their findings, published in the journal Nature, as a “clinical breakthrough”.Study author Jordan Squair, who focuses on regenerative therapies at Neurorestore – a centre set up by scientists in Switzerland to develop new neurosurgical treatments, said: “This paves the way to more targeted...
Scientists found a way for people with paralysis to walk again
Scientists have managed to do what many might have thought impossible. According to new research published in the journal Nature, a group of researchers from the Swiss research group NeuroRestore was able to identify neurons that could restore the ability to walk in paralyzed individuals. The researchers published their findings...
WebMD
Emotional Stress Causes IBS-Like Symptoms in Mice
Nov. 8, 2022 – Laboratory mice exposed to repeated emotional stress showed symptoms similar to those of irritable bowel syndrome, new research shows. The results add to a growing body of evidence linking the brain, diet, and gut. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Neuroscience. The...
Like a "fire in the brain": COVID can cause brain inflammation that mimics Parkinson's symptoms
We typically think of SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes COVID, as a respiratory virus. That makes sense, given that it is airborne and typically infects humans via the nose and lungs, and causes respiratory symptoms like cough and sore throat. But maybe we should start thinking of SARS-CoV-2 as a brain virus, too.
After man uses pregnancy test as a joke, he later finds out he has cancer
What would you do if you found out you had cancer?. A pregnancy test was discovered by a man in his girlfriend's bathroom a few years ago, and he simply chose to pee on it for amusement. The amusing part of it was that his test results unexpectedly showed that he was pregnant. Naturally, the guy found this to be hysterical and quickly started joking around with everyone that he was actually pregnant.
MedicalXpress
Alzheimer's disease can be diagnosed before symptoms emerge
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
Long COVID: how lost connections between nerve cells in the brain may explain cognitive symptoms
For a portion of people who get COVID, symptoms continue for months or even years after the initial infection. This is commonly referred to as “long COVID”. Some people with long COVID complain of “brain fog”, which includes a wide variety of cognitive symptoms affecting memory, concentration, sleep and speech. There’s also growing concern about findings that people who have had COVID are at increased risk of developing brain disorders, such as dementia.
Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's
A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
Can't Hear People When There's Noise Around? A Study Links This to Dementia Risk
Hearing is a skill most of us take for granted. But a study from last year suggested that adults should listen out for changes in their hearing, as hearing difficulties might be linked to developing dementia at an older age. In a study of over 80,000 adults over the age of 60, those who had trouble hearing speech in noisy environments had a greater risk of dementia, which is an umbrella term for conditions characterized by memory loss and difficulty with language and other thinking skills. But there's an upside, too: The study added to evidence suggesting hearing problems may not just...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Ovary Pain: Symptoms And Causes
Your ovaries are mostly silent the most of the time. On the other hand, ovarian pain can be unexpected when things don't go as planned. So, what exactly does ovaries pain imply?
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
Medical News Today
Goldenhar syndrome: Symptoms and outlook
Goldenhar syndrome is a disorder that a person has from birth. It causes changes in the development of the face and spine. Most people with Goldenhar syndrome have a typical life expectancy, but it can be life threatening in some cases. Goldenhar syndrome is part of the oculo-auriculo-vertebral (OAV) spectrum,...
Study Suggests Spins of 'Brain Water' Could Mean Our Minds Use Quantum Computation
In the ongoing work to realize the full potential of quantum computing, scientists could perhaps try peering into our own brains to see what's possible: A new study suggests that the brain actually has a lot in common with a quantum computer. The findings could teach us a lot about...
Ancient 15,000-Year-Old Viruses Found in Melting Tibetan Glaciers
Ancient creatures are emerging from the cold storage of melting permafrost, almost like something out of a horror movie. From incredibly preserved extinct megafauna like the woolly rhino, to the 40,000-year-old remains of a giant wolf, and bacteria over 750,000 years old. Not all of these things are dead. Centuries-old...
We Thought These Animals Were Silent. Scientists Just Found Their Voices
Commonly assumed to be silent, 53 animals have had their 'voices' added to a family tree of vocalizations in an effort to determine when acoustic communication emerged in evolutionary history. The species that are finally being heard come from four different animal clades, including 50 turtle species, the South American...
ScienceAlert
