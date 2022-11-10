Read full article on original website
‘The little campaign that could’: Marie Perez beats Joe Kent
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, who was virtually unknown before this election cycle, won the race to represent Washington’s 3rd Congressional District against Republican Joe Kent in what can legitimately be described as an upset.
Steve Hobbs Wins Washington Secretary of State as Julie Anderson Concedes
OLYMPIA — Julie Anderson, who mounted a nonpartisan campaign for secretary of state against Democrat Steve Hobbs, conceded the race Thursday evening, she confirmed to The Seattle Times. Anderson called Hobbs shortly before 6 p.m. to concede. "We don't see a path forward numerically, so it's time to concede,"...
Democrats, Republicans Still Battling in Washington Legislature Swing Districts
In Washington state Legislature races, Thursday's counts showed Democrats and Republicans are still battling over some swing district seats. What seems certain is that Democrats will maintain their majorities in the state Senate and state House. The margins are not yet clear, however. Heading into the election, Democrats controlled the...
Gluesenkamp Perez Strikes Confident Tone as Kent Pulls Closer in 3rd District
As Republican Joe Kent cut the lead of Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez to below 6,000 votes in the latest ballot count Thursday, the campaign for the Skamania County candidate for the 3rd Congressional District struck a confident tone. “As expected the margin in this race has tightened, but we remain...
Why Did State Dem Chairman Push Klippert Write-in Campaign?
The chairman of the Washington State Democratic Party is being accused of encouraging voters to write-in Brad Klippert, in an effort to help boost a fellow Dem to win the Secretary of State race. Tina Podlodowski is facing some heat now. Klippert running for Secretary of State. In September, following...
Gluesenkamp Perez maintains lead after large ballot drop in tight race for Washington's 3rd District
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Election Night, Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez held an 11,123-vote lead over Republican Joe Kent. The preliminary results were a surprise to many political forecasters — a sign that Gluesenkamp Perez had a chance to flip Washington's 3rd Congressional District from red to blue. In...
Election deniers are trailing up and down the ballot in WA races
As he stepped up last week to speak at a town hall, Brett Simpson didn’t wait long to tell the crowd who he was. To loud cheers, Simpson, who was running for Clark County auditor, told the crowd: “I’m your local election denier.”. But the roughly 65...
Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge
There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race
Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'
A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent in race for Washington’s 3rd District
Amid a close race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress, the race remains too close to call with ballots still getting counted.
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner
Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
Election results - incumbents win
I'm really quite patient with political ads. I remind myself of all the money they are bringing into the local economy. But they were relentless at the end and I'm not sorry to see them gone. In spite of predictions and polls (some of which may have been deliberate misinformation),...
Washington state general election complete results
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a polling station in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure
PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
Wheeler proposes $27M for sanctioned camping sites for homeless
PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week the City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase-in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping. The...
