Washington State

Yakima Herald Republic

Six takeaways from election night in WA: Patty Murray cruises, Joe Kent bets on late surge

There are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Washington, where workers are processing ballots and mailed ballots are arriving at election centers. But with more than half of votes tallied, we can say a few things with some certainty. Sen. Patty Murray's purported vulnerability was overblown. Washington's congressional delegation could either gain a Democrat, gain a Republican or break even. And Democrats will almost certainly continue to control both branches of the state Legislature, potentially even growing their margins.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Steve Hobbs Leads in Washington Secretary of State Race

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs — looking to become the first Democrat elected secretary of state in more than 60 years — led his nonpartisan challenger, Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson, 50% to 46.9% on election night. Hobbs was leading in King and Snohomish counties after Tuesday's...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

New Poll Suggests Washington Wildlife Management 'Out of Touch With the Public'

A majority of Washington's resident believe state wildlife managers' goal should be "preserving and protecting fish and wildlife" according to a poll commissioned by a nonprofit dedicated to reforming the state's wildlife management agency. That language was pulled directly from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's mission statement and...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WA 9th Congressional District: Democrat incumbent challenged by republican small business owner

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Adam Smith (D) has represented Washington’s 9th Congressional District for 25 years, which covers parts of Seattle, Bellevue, Renton, Kent and Tacoma. His republican opponent, Doug Basler, owner of digital advertising agency and former senior vice-chair of the King County Republican Party, has challenged Rep. Adam Smith four times in the past. However, he believes his commitments to find solutions on crime, the homelessness crisis, and rising inflation rates will give him a competitive edge in this year's midterms.
WASHINGTON STATE
shorelineareanews.com

Election results - incumbents win

I'm really quite patient with political ads. I remind myself of all the money they are bringing into the local economy. But they were relentless at the end and I'm not sorry to see them gone. In spite of predictions and polls (some of which may have been deliberate misinformation),...
SHORELINE, WA
98.3 The KEY

How Many Mountain Ranges Does Washington Have? (Way More Than You Think)

Hey, it's time again for possibly fun facts about Washington that I just discovered today and you probably knew for a long time!. The Cascade Mountain Range is the best-known mountain range in Washington but far from being the only one. The Cascades are the "sexy pick" when you think about mountains in Washington. They get beautifully snowcapped and are extremely photogenic and they inspire not just Washingtonians, but people from all over. Don't forget the volcanoes!
WASHINGTON STATE
KATU.com

Examining the 2022 midterm's impact on Oregon's drug decriminalization measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — As the ballot boxes are now closed on the 2022 midterm election, analysts and advocates are examining - through a new lens - what's next for Measure 110. The landmark law passed by voters two years ago, in the November 2020 general election, decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and opened up more money for addiction treatment.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Wheeler proposes $27M for sanctioned camping sites for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed a $27 million “down payment” from the city budget to help build six new designated camping sites. Last week the City Council approved policies to create six designated camping sites and phase-in a citywide ban on unsanctioned camping. The...
PORTLAND, OR

