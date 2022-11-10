Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Baby Girl Pics Revealed: Check Out Here!

Alia Bhatt, a Bollywood star who just had a baby girl, has been sent home from the hospital. She and her husband, the actor Ranbir Kapoor, have left to go home. Alia and Ranbir’s first child was born on November 6. She had her baby at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital.

Alia and Ranbir tried to keep the photographers from taking pictures of them with their daughter. As the car drove away, the paparazzi and other fans tried to see what was going on inside. The celebrities’ staff told them to move out of the way.

The couple, who got married in April of this year, said something after the birth of their first child. “And the best news of our lives is that our baby is here, and what a magical girl she is,” they said. We are officially overflowing with love, and we can’t get enough of Ranbir and Alia. Their parents are lucky and crazy about them.

But it turns out that these pictures are not real. The actors haven’t shown any pictures or videos of their daughter yet.

Ranbir doesn’t have any social media accounts, so Alia posted the happy news on their behalf. the actress posted a drawing of a family of three lions. The creative also had words written by Alia: “And the best news of our lives is that our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji)”

She added, “We are officially overflowing with love—blessed and obsessed parents!!! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir.”

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Alia was taken to the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai. Ranbir and his wives’ moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, were waiting outside when she went into labor around noon.

Later that evening, Ranbir’s mom, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, was called on the phone in Mumbai and asked about the baby. Neetu was very excited when she talked to the media. She also talked about Alia Bhatt’s health. Neetu Kapoor said, “I’m very happy that a baby girl was born. Alia is fine and everything is all right.”

Ranbir and Alia, who got married on April 14 of this year, told everyone in June that they were expecting. After the news came out, they were seen on screen together for the first time in Brahmastra.