The Hill

Most Native American voters supported Democrats in midterm elections: report

Most Native American voters supported Democratic candidates during this year’s midterm elections, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution. Brookings’ Midterm Voter Election Poll that Native Americans supported Democrats at slightly lower rates than they did in the 2020 presidential election, but still preferred blue candidates over their GOP counterparts across House and Senate races.
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

No one in American politics brings Democrats — and fed-up conservatives — together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump’s announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him — again — and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
How media outlets covered Trump’s misinformation-laced 2024 announcement

Donald Trump on Tuesday night made it official, declaring his candidacy for 2024 — forcing news organizations to grapple with how to cover the campaign of a twice-impeached president who incited an attack on the US Capitol after misleading his loyal supporters with disinformation about the American election system.
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 ‘reckless’

Former Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump’s words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were “reckless” and criticized Trump for being “part of the problem” that day. Pence was asked on ABC News about Trump’s...
