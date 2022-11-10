Read full article on original website
Former US ambassador says Putin using a nuke would spell 'the end of the Russian military'
A former US ambassador said Russian use of nukes in Ukraine would "end" Putin's military. Kurt Volker said that Putin is "increasingly desperate" and is embroiled in a war he can't win. Putin recently said he wouldn't use nuclear weapons, following earlier hints that he would. Any use of nuclear...
Russia’s Billionaires Are Renouncing Their Citizenship in Protest of Putin’s War in Ukraine
Over the past several months, a number of Russians have been vocal in their opposition to Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Now some of them are taking it even further, giving up their Russian citizenship in response to Putin’s actions. The billionaires Nikolay Storonsky, pictured above, and Oleg...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: UK helps Ukraine in cyber war and Russian banker defies Putin
Water and electricity supplies in Kyiv have been restored, a day after they were disrupted by Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Scheduled blackouts will continue to manage power demand, the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. He also announced that 1,000 heating points would be set up...
Ukraine's surprise attack on Putin's 'miracle' bridge is more than just a military loss for Russia
The bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula was hit by a surprise attack on October 8. The bridge is damaged but still standing, though the attackers also likely sought psychological impact. Putin touted the bridge when it was built, and the attack on it comes after others in Crimea...
Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero
The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
Putin watches Russian nuclear drills; 1,000 bodies exhumed in Kharkiv oblast, reports say – as it happened
Russian president monitored practice launches of missiles; bodies in Kharkiv oblast include 447 found in Izium, local media say
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin says there’s no need for more ‘massive strikes’
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine. He said that most of the designated targets had been hit and said that it was not his aim to destroy the country. Vladimir Putin also said on Friday that he expects his...
Putin will deploy 9,000 Russian troops to Belarus as Kremlin allies fuel fears of a new ground assault on the Ukrainian capital by closing their embassies in Kyiv
Russia is set to deploy 9,000 soldiers to Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry has claimed, sparking fears that a fresh ground assault on the Ukrainian capital could be imminent. Although the Kremlin has claimed that the move is part of a defensive operation, some commentators believe that Putin is attempting...
Russia stole from a Ukrainian crypt the bones of Catherine the Great's lover, the conqueror who annexed Crimea and inspired Putin
Moscow's proxy rulers in the occupied port city of Kherson said this week that they've taken the bones of Prince Grigory Aleksandrovich Potemkin, the lover of Catherine the Great who played a key role in the annexation of Crimea in 1783 and the establishment of "New Russia" in what is now southern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin's imperialistic ambitions in Ukraine are tied to this history, as he has repeatedly referred to Ukrainians and Russians as "one people."
France 24
Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This...
KESQ
TV host Ksenia Sobchak, a Kremlin critic with ties to Putin, flees Russia after apartment search
Russian TV host and 2018 presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak has fled Russia for Lithuania, Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday. Sobchack entered Lithuania using her Israeli passport, according to the country’s State Security Department director Darius Jauniskis. “Yes, I can confirm that Sobchak is in Lithuania,” TASS cited...
Daily Beast
Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree
In a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, spoke out about Russia’s relationship with American democracy. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” he said. It was just the latest...
Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
Russian oligarch linked to Putin says he interfered in US elections
A Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he interfered in U.S. elections, despite past denials, and vowed to do so again. Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Russian government, went back on repeated claims that he had not interfered with U.S. elections, saying he interfered “surgically.”
Post Register
Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force...
AOL Corp
Elon Musk has been called Putin's 'useful idiot.' Here are 4 other powerful figures who have parroted Kremlin talking points.
Elon Musk has recently come under fire for parroting Russian demands about the war in Ukraine. But he's just one of several powerful men who have repeated Putin's talking points. From Tucker Carlson to ex-world leaders, here are five figures promoting Russia's views on Ukraine. 'A useful idiot'. Russian President...
Sunak vows to ‘call out’ Russia over Ukraine in face-to-face encounter with Putin’s minister
Ukrainian soldiers wave flags in village of Kyselivka in Kherson Oblast after Russia's withdrawal. Rishi Sunak today vowed to “call out” Russia for its war on Ukraine when he comes face-to-face with a member of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle for the first time as prime minister. With...
