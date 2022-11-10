ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
BBC

Ukraine round-up: UK helps Ukraine in cyber war and Russian banker defies Putin

Water and electricity supplies in Kyiv have been restored, a day after they were disrupted by Russian missile strikes on key infrastructure sites across Ukraine. Scheduled blackouts will continue to manage power demand, the city's mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, said. He also announced that 1,000 heating points would be set up...
Daily Mail

Putin's forces have looted the BODY of 18th century prince Grigory Potemkin from cathedral in Ukraine: Pro-Russian official claims they are 'protecting' remains of a national hero

The remains of an 18th century prince were taken from a cathedral in Ukraine, along with other historic artefacts, a pro-Russian official has admitted. Forces have claimed that they took the monument to Grigory Potemkin, a Russian war hero, and a bag containing his skull and bones from St Catherine's Cathedral in Kherson in order to 'protect' the remains.
The US Sun

Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson

RUSSIAN forces are digging in for the "heaviest of battles" in occupied territory as the Kremlin looks to defend the largest city under its control in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin's ailing forces in the region have been driven back in recent weeks and risk being trapped on the west bank of the Dnipro River where the city of Kherson lies -which has been under occupation since the early days of the Ukraine war.
Daily Mail

Putin will deploy 9,000 Russian troops to Belarus as Kremlin allies fuel fears of a new ground assault on the Ukrainian capital by closing their embassies in Kyiv

Russia is set to deploy 9,000 soldiers to Belarus, the Belarusian defence ministry has claimed, sparking fears that a fresh ground assault on the Ukrainian capital could be imminent. Although the Kremlin has claimed that the move is part of a defensive operation, some commentators believe that Putin is attempting...
Business Insider

Russia stole from a Ukrainian crypt the bones of Catherine the Great's lover, the conqueror who annexed Crimea and inspired Putin

Moscow's proxy rulers in the occupied port city of Kherson said this week that they've taken the bones of Prince Grigory Aleksandrovich Potemkin, the lover of Catherine the Great who played a key role in the annexation of Crimea in 1783 and the establishment of "New Russia" in what is now southern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin's imperialistic ambitions in Ukraine are tied to this history, as he has repeatedly referred to Ukrainians and Russians as "one people."
France 24

Putin says 50,000 mobilised Russian soldiers serving with combat units

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that 50,000 Russian soldiers called up as part of his mobilisation drive were now serving with combat units in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported. Read our live blog to see how the day's events unfold. All times are Paris time (GMT+1). This...
Daily Beast

Top Kremlin Darling Shocks Putin Officials With Backstabbing Spree

In a shocking statement on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Vladimir Putin’s private army, spoke out about Russia’s relationship with American democracy. “Gentlemen, we have interfered, we do interfere, we will interfere,” he said. It was just the latest...
AFP

Defiant Putin says Russia 'doing everything right' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was "doing everything right" in its nearly eight-month invasion of Ukraine despite a string of embarrassing defeats against Kyiv's forces, who will receive $725 million in new US military assistance. - New US military aid - Washington on Friday announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Kyiv, including more ammunition for the Himars rocket systems that have been used by Ukraine to wreak havoc on Russian targets.
The Hill

Russian oligarch linked to Putin says he interfered in US elections

A Russian oligarch with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he interfered in U.S. elections, despite past denials, and vowed to do so again. Yevgeny Prigozhin, called “Putin’s chef” due to his catering contracts with the Russian government, went back on repeated claims that he had not interfered with U.S. elections, saying he interfered “surgically.”
Post Register

Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force...

